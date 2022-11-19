College sports roundup: UWL's Gregg takes top-five at NCAA Division III Cross Country championships

LANSING, Mich. — UW-La Crosse junior Ethan Gregg broke through to a top-10 finish at his third NCAA Division III cross country championship race Saturday in Lansing, Michigan as UWL’s men’s and women’s teams competed.

Gregg took fourth place with a time of 24:52.8, a men’s team best and just shy of men’s race winner Alex Phillip of John Carroll (24:37.6). It's the 68th sub-25 minute finish in the UWL's NCAA championship history and highest-placed finish since Josh Schraeder took fourth in 2018.

Fellow UWL junior Isaac Wegner finished 12th with a finishing time of 25:16.2. The Eagles recorded two more top-100 finishers in freshman Grant Matthai — 70th with a time of 25:56.1 — and sophomore Corey Fairchild with a 93rd place finish at 26:02.3.

The Eagles finished eighth as a team while MIT won the men’s national championship.

UWL junior Maddie Hannah was the highest finisher of the women’s team, placing 20th with a time of 22:29.1. The next best Eagles finisher was junior Maddy Vantassel at 104th at 23:28.9.

The team placed 15th out of 32 teams participating with John Hopkins winning with a team score of 144. Loras senior Kassie Parker won the women’s six kilometer race with a time of 21:06.5.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

NCAA Division III Sweet 16

Virginia Wesleyan 2, UW-La Crosse 1

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The UW-La Crosse women’s soccer team’s run of 14-straight wins came to an end in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Division III playoffs Saturday, losing to Virginia Wesleyan 2-1.

The Eagles trailed at halftime 2-0 with the first of the Marlins goals coming in the 18th minute. Shyenne Diaz’s shot off an assist from Alexis Miller and Kalyn Byrd found the back of the net for her 13th goal of the season.

In the 30th minute, Sam Crawford’s goal off a corner kick from the middle of the box doubled the lead.

Sophomore midfielder Claire Cater broke through for the Eagles in the 60th minute for an unassisted goal to cut the lead in half. It was Cater’s ninth goal of the year.

The Eagles had double the shots as Virginia Wesleyan, but none found the back of the net in the final 30 minutes.

VOLLEYBALL

NSAA National Tournament

Viterbo 3, Point Park 0

The V-Hawks (29-7) collected a clean sweep of Point Park — 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 — to advance to the next round of the NSAA National tournament.

Freshman Jada Mitchell and Kenzie Winker each had 12 kills for Viterbo while Lauryn Sobasky led in assists (20) and digs (12). Point Park was led by Stephanie Rivera-Pacheco with nine kills.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

No. 15 UW-La Crosse 87, Wartburg 76

WAVERLY, Iowa — UW-L won the Buzz Levick Tournament at Wartburg College, with the Eagles (5-0) taking down the host Knights (2-2) by 11 points in the final.

The Eagles had a slight lead early, but a 15-5 run near the end of the first half was enough for a 45-30 UW-L advantage at the break.

UW-L expanded the lead to 21 points early in the second, but a 12-1 Wartburg run narrowed the deficit, but the Eagles held on for a double-digit victory.

Wartburg senior guard Jack Molstead led all scorers with 23 points. The Eagles were led by senior forward Austin Westra’s 20 points.

Senior guard Ethan Anderson scored 19 points, junior guard Will Fuhrmann added 13 and sophomore guard Torin Hannah had 11 off the bench to round out UW-La Crosse’s double-digit scorers.

Viterbo 83, Indiana Northwest 81

La Crosse — Junior forward Jack Monis made two of three free throws after being fouled at the buzzer, lifting the V-Hawks to victory in the final game of the Gundersen Hotel & Suites Viterbo Men's Basketball Invitational.

The Red Hawks (2-5) had an edge in the first, leading 43-39 at halftime. Viterbo (5-3) did not lead at all in the second half, but hung around and forced an 81-81 tie on a layup by freshman forward Ben Olson with 24 seconds left, and took the lead on the pair of Monis free throws with no time remaining.

Monis was the V-Hawks’ leading scorer with 21 points, though all five of the team’s starters scored in double digits. Sophomore guard Dakota Mannel had the team’s only double-double, scoring 10 points and tallying 10 assists.

Olson totalled 14 points, senior forward Robert Cunitz had 14 as well and sophomore guard Alex King added 11.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 58, Carroll 52

The Eagles remain undefeated with a home victory against Carroll thanks to 16 points off the bench by senior forward Alana Gilles.

Gilles had five points for UWL in the fourth quarter, which the Eagles entered trailing by one. Sophomore guard Lauryn Milne’s three-pointer with 7:38 remaining put them ahead to push them to 5-0.

Senior forward Keyah Steiner was a rebound shy of a double-double, scoring 13 points and nine rebounds. Carroll’s leading scorer was Olivia Rangel with 14.

Mount Mercy (Iowa) 59, Viterbo 55

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The V-Hawks (1-5) losing streak extended to five in a failed comeback bid against Mount Mercy.

Viterbo trailed by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter, but made it a one-score game in the final seconds. Junior guard Emma Wagner’s three-pointer to tie failed to fall for the V-Hawks with two seconds to go as Mount Mercy eventually added another free throw.

Junior guard Natalia Leguizamon led the V-Hawks with 15 points. Madison Dreckman had a game-high 18 for Mount Mercy.

WRESTLING

Concordia University Open

CONCORDIA, Wis. — UW-La Crosse junior 157 pounder Nolan Hertel came away with a first-place finish in the Concordia University Open, beating Alex Villar of North Central College by fall at 5:54.

A pair of UWL wrestlers took home second-place finishes with finals appearances. Sophomore Noah Leisgang lost in a 3-1 decision to Nathan Fuller of Wartburg at 165 pounds. At 174 pounds, senior Seth Brossard lost to another Wartburg wrestler, Zane Mulder, in a 7-1 decision.

Junior Marcus Orlandoni won by decision over Colin Murphy over Loras in the third place match at 197 pounds.

Sophomore Tyler Goebel and freshman Parker Kratochvill each made the final eight of the 149-pound weight class, finishing fourth and fifth respectively. Goebel lost in a 13-7 decision against Javen Estrada of North Central. Kratochvill dropped his quarterfinal match against Jake Burford of UW-Whitewater 8-5.