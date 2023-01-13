College sports roundup: Viterbo men's basketball finishes on road for conference win

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The Viterbo men’s basketball team moved to a game over .500 and stayed perfect in NSAA play with a 89-82 victory on the road against Valley City State.

After trailing by six with less than five minutes to go, sophomore guard Cole Crubel made a pair of 3-pointers to tie.

Junior forward Jack Monis gave Viterbo the lead with one minute, 20 seconds to go. Sophomore guard Dakota Mannel made five free-throws in the final 21 seconds to seal the deal. All of Mannel’s nine points came from the charity stripe.

The V-Hawks (9-8, 3-0) shot 57.4% from the field and outrebounded the Vikings 42-30. Monis led in scoring with 24 points. Freshman forward Ben Olson added 19.

Senior forward Robert Cunitz had 17 and was a rebound shy of a double-double.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Valley City State 76, Viterbo 64

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Viterbo junior guard Natalia Leguizamon had a game-high 23 points, but the V-Hawks (4-12, 1-3) fell to the Vikings on the road.

Leguizamon went four-for-nine on 3-point attempts, but it was from the free-throw line where her team struggled. Viterbo only made half of their 28 shots from the charity stripe.

Ashlyn Diemert led Valley City State with 17 points, followed closely by JayCee Richter with 16. Freshman wing Gina Stefferud had 10 for the V-Hawks.