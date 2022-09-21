College sports roundup: Viterbo men's soccer team stays unbeaten

The Viterbo University men's soccer team had to battle back from an early deficit to keep alive its unbeaten season on Wednesday.

The V-Hawks scored both of their goals in the second half to answer a first-half goal by Hamline for a 2-1 victory at the Viterbo Athletic Fields..

Jacob Battista scored with assists from Conner Erdmann and Aidan Radford in the 65th minute to tie the score, and Alfie Gyurkovits scored off an assist from Battista in the 88th for the go-ahead score.

Hamline's goal came from Logan Weller and was unassisted in the 32nd minute. It was the first goal the V-Hawks (9-0) allowed this season.

The Viterno defense only allowed three shots on goal, and Ernesto Ascenzo stopped two of those shots. Ascenzo has 20 saves and seven shutouts this season.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

WIAC

UW-Stout 3, UW-La Crosse 1

The Eagles won the third set but lost a 25-23, 25-14, 18-25, 25-22 match to the Blue Devils.

UW-La Crosse (5-8, 1-1) was led by Brianne Korducki'16 kills , Megan Adams' 28 assists and Sydney Fedderly's 16 digs in losing its first conference match.

Gabriella Johnson added 13 kills, Jackie Oetterer 14 assists and Adams and Korducki 13 digs. Summer Schwenn also had 12 digs for the Eagles.