College sports roundup: Viterbo women's basketball snaps losing streak

After five straight losses through the month of December, the Viterbo University women’s basketball team finally ended its losing streak with a 66-65 win over Presentation on Friday.

The V-Hawks (3-10, 1-1) took the one-point lead with 11 seconds to go on a free throw by freshman wing Gina Stefferud. After Stefferud missed her second shot, junior guard Natalia Leguizamon came up with a steal in the closing seconds to seal the win.

Stefferud had 10 points off the bench for Viterbo, leading the team in scoring. Leguizamon had seven points.

Senior guard Sophie Leinfelder had an impressive night off the bench as well, scoring eight points while recording four steals and four assists.

The V-Hawks hope to create a winning streak when they face Mayville State in La Crosse on Saturday at 3 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NSAA

Viterbo 78, Presentation 74

The V-Hawks (8-7, 2-0) led by 18 points at halftime but struggled in the second half against the Saints, holding off a comeback enough for a win.

Senior forward Robert Cunitz led the team with 16 points. Freshman forward Ben Olson and junior forward Jack Monis each shot five-for-nine on their way to 15 points each. Sophomore guard Dakota Mannel had nine points and seven assists.

WRESTLING

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 27, Castleton (Vt.) 10

UW-La Crosse 30, Wabash College (Ind.) 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fourth-ranked Eagles (10-0) picked up a pair of dual wins at the NWCA Multi-Divisional Duals in the Kentucky Expo Center.

UWL won their final seven matches against Castleton to secure a first round win. The Eagles then met the seventh-ranked Little Giants from Wabash, winning a string of five matches after splitting the first two and moving on to the semifinals.

Tomorrow, the Eagles face second-ranked Augsburg University at 10 a.m. for a shot in the Multi-Divisional finals.