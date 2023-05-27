Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The UW-La Crosse women’s track and field team earned its fourth outdoor NCAA Division III championship, and it’s men’s team placed second as the three-day competition concluded on Saturday.

The Eagles scored 67½ points to hold off second-place Loras (Iowa), which had 58 and had won two straight national titles, in the women’s competition. The men’s team scored 49, which was second to MIT (60½).

The men scored a couple of event victories when Sam Blaskowski won the 100-meter dash (10.13 seconds) and ran with Ryder Smith, Luke Schroeder and Spencer Reichart on the champion 400 relay team (39.96).

Logan High School graduate Lauren Jarrett enjoyed a big final day by earning All-American honors in three women’s events. She placed second in the 100 (11.61), and 200 (24.16) and helped the Eagles finish third in the 400 relay (45.98).

Senior Emma Lawrence completed her career as an 11-time outdoor All-American after placing third in the 400 hurdles (1:00.21) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (14.08). Lawrence also ran with the third-place 400 relay and helped the 1,600 relay team place fourth (3:45).

Emily Dawidowich ran with both relays and is now a five-time All-American. Amber Johnson is a three-time All-American in the 400 relay, and Bella Seitz and Morgan Jennings became first-time All-Americans after Seitz ran with the 400 relay and Jennings with the 1,600 relay.

Maddie Hannan was second in the 800 (2:09.87) and Skye Digman seventh in the hammer throw (181 feet, 1 inch). Digman was an All-American in three events at the meet after winning the shot put on Friday and placing third in the discus on Thursday.

Miah Keller was seventh in the triple jump (39-9¾), and Emma Malooly placed sixth in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:34.69). She celebrates her third All-American performance in the event.

Blaskowski added to his All-American honors with a second-place finish in the 200 (20.67), while The 1,600 relay team of Chase Doornink, Addison Hill, Tyler Backes and Caden Pearce placed fourth (3:08.81).

Cael Schoemann was fifth in the 800 (1:50.97) and Adam Loenser seventh in the 3,000 steeplechase (8:55.02) to complete the team’s All-American performances on Saturday.