Former assistant coach Deb Sazama was named as the new head coach of the UW-La Crosse women's volleyball team on Wednesday.

Sazama replaces Amber Needham, who coached the Eagles for five seasons, during which they went 87-62 overall and 18-17 in the WIAC. She was hired prior to the 2017 season and was promptly named the conference's coach of the year as UW-L went unbeaten in the WIAC.

Sazama joined Needham's staff last season and also served as a special assistant to Kim Blum, the school's director of athletics.

Sazama's college coaching career began after three seasons of leading the Shawano High School program and started with the chance to be the head coach at Defiance College (Ohio).

Sazama, a former track and field athlete at the University of Wyoming, was at Defiance from 2000-2003 before spending the next three seasons as an assistant coach for Winona State until 2006.

She was a faculty member of the UW-L Exercise Sport Science from 2014-22 before getting back into coaching on the varsity level. Sazama has also spent many seasons as a club volleyball coach, including the past three seasons with the V-Hawk XTreme.

Sazama will be the first of three key hires for Blum.

Men's basketball coach Kent Dernbach left UW-L to take over the men's basketball program at UW-Stevens Point late last month.

There has been no announcement from the school, but it has also listed the head women's basketball job as open on its website. Karen Middleton coached the Eagles the past seven seasons with a 111-58 overall record and 55-36 mark in WIAC games.