 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VITERBO 85, JUDSON (IL) 73

College women's basketball: Blaylock near perfect in Viterbo's victory over Judson

  • 0

ELGIN, Ill. — Redshirt senior guard Tyreesha Blaylock was nearly perfect in the Viterbo women’s basketball team’s win 85-73 against Judson on Tuesday.

Blaylock led the team with 21 points while shooting 10-for-11 from the field. Blaylock also had three rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes.

In the second quarter, when Viterbo outscored Judson 25-11, Blaylock was perfect on five shots and scored 11.The V-Hawks (4-11) as a team shot 54.7%, including 71.4% in that key second quarter.

Junior guard Natalia Leguizamon had 19 points while shooting 5-for-7 on 3-point shots.Freshman wing Gina Stefferud had 14 and senior guard Sophia Leinfelder added 13.

Audrey Quintana led the Eagles (3-15) with 21 points as Judson shot just 4-for-21 from 3.

Viterbo returns home Friday to host Valley City State at 5:30 p.m., hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

People are also reading…

The 18th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's basketball team couldn't close out Michigan State at home Tuesday night despite some strong play with leading scorer Tyler Wahl sidelined.  
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News