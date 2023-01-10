College women's basketball: Blaylock near perfect in Viterbo's victory over Judson

ELGIN, Ill. — Redshirt senior guard Tyreesha Blaylock was nearly perfect in the Viterbo women’s basketball team’s win 85-73 against Judson on Tuesday.

Blaylock led the team with 21 points while shooting 10-for-11 from the field. Blaylock also had three rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes.

In the second quarter, when Viterbo outscored Judson 25-11, Blaylock was perfect on five shots and scored 11.The V-Hawks (4-11) as a team shot 54.7%, including 71.4% in that key second quarter.

Junior guard Natalia Leguizamon had 19 points while shooting 5-for-7 on 3-point shots.Freshman wing Gina Stefferud had 14 and senior guard Sophia Leinfelder added 13.

Audrey Quintana led the Eagles (3-15) with 21 points as Judson shot just 4-for-21 from 3.

Viterbo returns home Friday to host Valley City State at 5:30 p.m., hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.