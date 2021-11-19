Emails offer look inside the search that ended with Chris McIntosh hired as Wisconsin athletic director

Chancellor Rebecca Blank composed a quick email reply with some finality at the end of a months-long process to replace Barry Alvarez as University of Wisconsin athletic director.

Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato wrote to Blank with congratulations in the hours after Chris McIntosh was named to the position June 2. "Enjoy some summer time!" Granato wrote in the email.

"Thanks for the note, Tony," Blank replied. "I'm happy to have this search over."

The farewell to Alvarez and search for his successor started in earnest in March, a month before it became official, according to emails released as part of a public records request.

The messages show who had Blank's ear, something UW wasn't eager to share both during and after the process. They also reveal support for McIntosh, Alvarez's former deputy, from former colleagues but also some desire from Blank correspondents for a break from connections to the outgoing leader.

Hours after Alvarez's April 6 retirement announcement, six UW-Madison supporters were targeted with emails from Blank soliciting discussion on the process of selecting a replacement or providing input.

They included high-level donors and influential executives. The list included Mike Shannon of private equity firm KSL Capital Partners; George Hamel, whose family donated to build the Hamel Music Center; Steve Bennett, a former UW baseball player who donated $7 million toward an athletics building that bears his name; Fleet Farm Holdings CEO John Schaefer; author Sue Patterson; and Phill Gross, the Managing Director at Adage Capital Management.

Messages and schedules reveal that Schaefer, who's a member of the UW Athletic Board, later had a meeting with Blank. Shannon, Bennett and Gross responded with short messages of support.

UW declined during the search to say who provided input to Blank, who insisted on secrecy. She had been chided by open records advocates earlier in the year for emails first revealed by The Washington Post in which she suggested Big Ten presidents and chancellors should use a private messaging portal to avoid the public release of their communications around COVID-19 issues.

Blank announced in October that she's leaving the UW chancellor role next year to become president at Northwestern.

Other ADs consulted

On April 7, the day after Alvarez's impending retirement was announced, Blank had phone conversations with three influential Big Ten athletic directors: Ohio State's Gene Smith, Michigan's Warde Manuel and Penn State's Sandy Barbour.

Blank referenced her meeting with Barbour, one of five women leading a Power Five athletic department, in an April 13 email. Women Leaders in College Sports CEO Patti Phillips offered help in identifying female candidates, and Blank said in response that she had "asked (Barbour) particularly about names of women who she might want to nominate."

Phillips and Blank had a meeting two weeks later.

Emails show it was clear by the end of May that McIntosh was Blank's choice. In introducing him at a June 2 event at the Kohl Center, Blank said she was convinced that McIntosh was the person to lead the athletic department for the next 10 to 20 years through changes to the college athletics landscape.

The selection drew backlash from members of the Black Leadership Council of Dane County, who charged in a statement later that week that the search was tainted by Alvarez's support for McIntosh and said UW failed to recognize the protests of players and coaches of color. Urban League of Greater Madison president Ruben Anthony asked for an investigation into the athletic department's hiring processes and retention of employees of color.

McIntosh is white; Sean Frazier, a former UW deputy athletic director who's AD at Northern Illinois, was among the top candidates of color to replace Alvarez.

According to emails, Blank had a one-on-one discussion the night of the McIntosh announcement with Kaleem Caire, founder and CEO of One City Early Learning Center and a member of the Black Leadership Council.

Caire said in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal that members of the Black Leadership Council had a "significant disagreement" with how Blank handled the hiring of a new athletic director but declined to give details on what was shared in his communication with Blank.

"I give her credit for being open in her discussion with us," Caire said. "We wish her well in her new role."

UW officials rebuffed at least two offers from companies looking to conduct the search for a new athletic director, according to emails. The school kept the job in house. The UW System paid more than $214,000 to a search company in a failed 2020 effort to hire a new president.

Blank and her staff along the way planned for how to respond to messages inquiring about the position or offering input. Two types of email replies were planned, according to a Blank email April 5: "One sent back to people who email us and who we don't want to encourage further interaction with; one sent to people that we are willing to talk with further if they wish."

Agreement worked out

Blank sent drafts of a contract and additional compensation agreement to McIntosh just before 5 p.m. May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend. The documents themselves were not revealed in a redacted release of emails.

The subject line on the email was "For your reading pleasure."

"I'm very pleased to make this offer to you ... as I'm sure you know, you have some very strong supporters among the senior leadership in the Department," Blank wrote to McIntosh.

The email release doesn't include any messages back from McIntosh, but Blank responded on the morning of Sunday, May 28 with two new documents and a request for McIntosh to call her after reviewing them.

"I hope we're close (if not actually finished)," Blank wrote in an email to McIntosh.

Members of the Board of Regents were advised around 2 p.m. that day to hold time on the morning of Wednesday, June 2, for a brief closed session.

Blank sent two more messages to McIntosh in the minutes following with updated contract documents. Portions of the emails were redacted before being released to the State Journal.

The Board of Regents gave Blank approval in April to make a salary offer up to the $1.55 million that Alvarez was making. McIntosh's starting base salary was the same $500,000, but the total pay was $940,000, including an additional compensation agreement with the UW Foundation.

Support for McIntosh

The emails don't indicate when Blank made her decision to choose McIntosh, but they include some pitches made by boosters leading up to the announcement.

UW-Madison donors John Oros and Paul Leff wrote to Blank and search committee chair Pete Miller in support of McIntosh on May 7.

Oros is a former partner at Goldman Sachs Group who now is managing director at private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co. Leff is chairman and CEO of Warbasse 67 and was co-founder and chief investment officer with Perry Partners Ltd. in New York. Both have been large donors to UW.

"We are certain, Chancellor, that you will have an excellent pool of candidates but, in our opinion, it will be difficult to find anyone better suited for the job than Chris," they wrote in a message that was partially redacted for release to the State Journal. "We strongly endorse him as Coach Alvarez's successor."

McIntosh also got backing from American Family Insurance CFO Dan Kelly and Team Rubicon CEO Jake Wood, like McIntosh a former Badgers football player under Alvarez.

Messages expressing support for others, however, redacted the identifying information. UW offers privacy to job applicants who ask for it.

Support for others

Former UW senior associate athletic director Bruce Van De Velde offered a candidate nomination April 1, five days before Alvarez's retirement was confirmed.

Van De Velde said in an interview that he nominated Colgate athletic director Nicki Webber Moore for the UW position, but she decided not to apply. He had hired her when he was director of development at Missouri.

"In talking to Nicki, she kind of read the tea leaves that Wisconsin kind of knew what they wanted to do early on and so she didn't want to get involved," Van De Velde said.

UW got at least 13 nominations of individuals to be considered for the position, according to follow-up messages sent to them by Adam Kindschy, a special assistant in the chancellor's office who worked on the AD search. The emails blacked out the names of the recipients.

But Blank in one message didn't appear to want unsolicited names.

"We don't want nominations," she wrote in a message to Kindschy after Van De Velde's email. "If we get them, we let people know and send them a link. But we don't want to solicit third party (n)ominations."

Jack Edl wrote to Blank on April 4 to nominate former UW athletic department CFO Mario Morris, now the executive deputy athletic director at Notre Dame.

Edl, a former UW Athletic Board member and the retired president of Elkay Manufacturing, offered an opinion that "there is no one on the current staff that has the requisite skills to perform as the Director of Athletics. It will require bringing in someone from outside."

"My counsel to Becky was you're never going to find a better candidate" than Morris, Edl said in an interview.

Randy Marnocha, who preceded Morris as CFO, and Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County president and CEO Michael Johnson wrote letters of nomination for Frazier two days apart in April.

Johnson wrote that Frazier was "an excellent leader, family man, a great ambassador for collegiate athletics and a highly qualified executive." Marnocha worked with Frazier at UW and said he developed a respect for his leadership abilities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0