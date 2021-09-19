ESPN's College GameDay to be at Wisconsin-Notre Dame

The pregame festivities leading up to the No. 18 University of Wisconsin football team’s game against No. 12 Notre Dame are getting to be as big as the game itself.

ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from Soldier Field in Chicago in the hours before the game between the Badgers and the Fighting Irish at the NFL stadium. Fox, which is broadcasting the 11 a.m. game Sept. 25, will have its Big Noon Kickoff show on the scene as well. This will be the second time both shows originate from the same game — both were at the Nov. 23, 2019 matchup between Ohio State and Penn State.