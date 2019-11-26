Badgers' David Moorman right at home at left guard

Throughout his career on the University of Wisconsin football team, David Moorman has been viewed as a Mr. Fix It.

Need a spot tackle when a starter goes down? Moorman was on it. Need a player who can serve as the backup on both sides of the line and fill in seamlessly? Moorman’s your man. Need a tight end when depth becomes an issue? Moorman’s done that too.

But the fifth-year senior was asked to do a couple of things that were a little out of the ordinary last month. First, play left guard, a position he knew how to play but wasn’t as experienced at, and be the game-in, game-out starter. His adaptability shone through again in his new role, and he’s embraced the chance to make a greater impact as his college career comes to a close.

“It’s been a dream come true, honestly. You come here to play in big moments, you come here to get on the field as best you can. Earlier in the season, I was just pumped to help the team whenever I can. To be able to really take over a starting job and make it my own, it’s been a blessing. I love doing it,” Moorman said. “It’s been an honor, too, to have my coaches and my teammates trust me. I think I’ve done a good job to this point, but I can still get better, need to get better each week.”