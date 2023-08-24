At every position on the offensive side of the ball, Winona State has a blend of experience and question marks heading into the 2023 season.

Starting at the position that steals the spotlight the most, the Warriors have an old-fashioned quarterback battle.

Senior Trevor Paulsen and sophomore Kyle Haas split time under center last season, with each playing for a drive or two in a row before ceding the spot for the other to do the same.

Add in South Dakota transfer junior Cole Stenstrom, and all three have a shot at starting, though Paulsen is rehabbing from an offseason surgery to his throwing shoulder that should force him out for the first few weeks of the regular season.

While the Warriors ran with two QBs sharing time last fall, that is not their intended plan this season.

“Ideally we’ll name a starter when somebody wins the job outright and go from there and see what we can do,” offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte said.

WSU’s coaching staff says they aim to make a decision before the season-opening game Aug. 31 on the road against Saginaw Valley State, but just because someone starts Week One does not guarantee their spot throughout the entire season despite the increased scrutiny surrounding making a change under center.

“That’s not to say that at some point you say one isn’t playing good enough, we’ve got to put the two in. Just like any position. If a linebacker got benched, nobody would even notice,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said.

Things are a bit more clear cut in the pecking order of the backfield, as Ty Gavin returns for his junior season. Last fall, Gavin led the Warriors with 154 carries and 853 yards, ranking sixth in the NSIC in rushing yards, including four touchdowns and a trio of 100-plus yard single-game performances.

Though he played in all 12 of WSU’s games last fall, Gavin’s effectiveness was limited in the back half of the season due to lingering leg injuries. Over the offseason, Gavin says he has made a point to work on injury-prevention strength training while also learning how to manage his body in-season.

“You can be the best player in the country, and if you’re not on the field, it doesn’t matter,” Gavin said.

The next three runners from last season’s running back committee have all since graduated, though, and WSU will need to replace that production.

Senior Noah Carlson, a 2017 Rushford-Peterson graduate, has a chance to play a key role in that area. Carlson bounced from a University of Michigan track and field career back to football, starting out at the University of Minnesota before making his way to Winona State. In 2021, he carried 61 times for 344 yards and four scores before missing last season due to injury.

In terms of receiving threats, WSU lost its top dog receiver Darryl Williams as well as number one tight end Jaylen Schleicher. Williams ranked first in the team in catches and yards while Schleicher was fourth in yards and fifth in receptions, and the duo tied for the team lead with three touchdown receptions apiece.

The Warriors do bring back their second and third ranked receivers from a year ago, in sophomore Joe Sikma and senior Cooper Nelson, respectively. Adding in senior tight end Dakota Matthees, a Winona grad who is returning from injury, and junior receiver Kaleb Skelly, a transfer from Northern State, Winona State will have an experienced corps of receivers.

On the offensive line, WSU lost both its starting guards from a season ago Payton Dachel and Joe Carlson.

However the Warriors bring back the returning three starters and add in senior Jordan Hadaad, who missed last year with an injury after starting as a sophomore in 2021.

Hadaad believes that the experienced group will have enough versatility to mix and match into an elite unit.

“We have some guys that have been used to playing a lot of different positions. No one is afraid to move from left to right, we can all mix in there together,” Hadaad said.

Offensive line is a position where experience playing together matters nearly as much as experience overall, and once the current grouping of players gets on the same wavelength, it should aid the Warriors in all facets of the offense.

“That is a position where you need to have the most chemistry. It’s super physical, but it’s like a dance and you have to be on-step with each other,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said.