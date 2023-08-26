Clay Schueffner is the engine that makes the Winona State football team go.

Last season, the junior linebacker led the NSIC with 122 tackles, one of only two players in the conference to average at least 10 per game, also finishing third on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss and second on the team with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

That dominant performance earned the St. Cloud, Wisconsin, native a plethora of accolades, including being named one of 48 finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the Division II equivalent to the Heisman Trophy, as well as a spot on the D2Football.com Elite 100 list.

It was not a flash in the pan performance by Schueffner, who also led WSU and ranked third in the NSIC with 92 tackles as a sophomore, earning first-team all-NSIC both years.

While his dominance on the field is limited to the defense, his role for the Warriors off the field is not.

“I would put Clay up against any team I’ve ever been a part of, the best leaders on that team,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said. “He is the one the captains go to as their leader. He is very special, and very talented.”

After the season he had last fall, Schueffner is getting more attention from Division II football fans and award voters nationwide. But that has not changed his approach to starting the season.

“Just go 1-0 each day. Our coaching staff does a good jump of humbling you and making sure that each day you’re ready to roll, attacking new things and finding ways to critique you,” Schueffner said.

While Schueffner is the most notable returning player on either side of the ball for the Warriors, he is not the only returner on an experienced WSU linebacker corps. Redshirt juniors Myles Hawthorne and Chance Backer each ranked in the top 10 in tackles for Winona State last fall as well, with 59 and 29 tackles respectively.

The Warriors fill out the front seven with even more experience, as redshirt junior Darius Manuel and redshirt sophomores Nathaniel Wilcher and Kyjuan Vengrowsky are back after finishing in the top five on the team in sacks last season. Manuel made the biggest impact out of that group, leading WSU with 12 tackles for loss and finishing second with 5.5 sacks, earning first-team all-NSIC.

Bolstering that returning defensive line group will be Joe Demro, one of this fall’s team captains as just a redshirt sophomore, who only played the first four games last season before injury struck, notching 11 tackles with two for loss and 0.5 sacks and will be a force to be reckoned with if he plays a full season this year.

In the secondary, senior cornerback Aarion Lacy has the most impressive resume of any of the returners with all-NSIC second-team honors each of the past two seasons. Last season, Lacy was fifth on the team with 36 tackles, also breaking up six passes, snagging a pair of interceptions and forcing a fumble.

Redshirt sophomore Vernon Porte also returns at defensive back, finishing with two more tackles than Lacy for fourth on the Warriors, also swatting nine passes and intercepting one pass.

In all phases, Winona State has plenty of other players that return with experience after rotating heavily last fall and will use that to their advantage again this season.

“We’ve done a good job of developing depth, putting guys into positions to be successful. Early on, our depth will be very crucial to us to keep guys healthy throughout the season,” defensive coordinator Spencer Erickson said.

Winona State is not losing many key players off their defense, but the quality of those departures will make a bigger impact than the quantity.

Lineman Carter Duxbury and defensive back Mitch Snitker both racked up plenty of accolades over the course of their careers, and lineman Luc Leszczynski and cornerback Brian Corbins Jr. each played significant roles last fall as well.

The Warriors did not lose many defensive players prior to last season either, and the defense was the strength of the team because of it, ranking fourth in the NSIC in points allowed (19.4) while being sixth in points scored (27.0).

This fall, with another veteran defense and some offensive production in need of replacing it seems as though the Warriors D will shoulder the load again.