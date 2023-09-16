MARQUETTE, Mich. —Bouncing back from a difficult defeat isn't always easy.

UW-La Crosse football coach Matt Janus has a 24-hour rule for players and coaches to absorb what happened before turning its focus on the next game, but he realizes that outcomes like his team's against Hardin-Simmons (Texas) last challenge that rule.

But what Janus knew on Saturday was that the Eagles had, indeed, moved on.

The proof came with a 34-3 nonconference victory at Division II Northern Michigan University.

"Credit to players and coaches because they were coming off such an emotional loss last week," Janus said after the victory. "That takes time with a football team.

"Monday and Tuesday, they're still down about the Saturday game even though you have the 24-hour rule. It lingers."

Some of that probably went away with the change to practice at the Hutson Center in Green Bay on Friday. The rest vanished by the time UW-L scored on its first three possessions against the Wildcats.

The first two drives resulted in touchdowns and the third a field goal that gave the Eagles (2-1) a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Keyser Helterbrand finished the first with a 2-yard run and the second with a 7-yard pass to Ryan Bartol. Michael Stark kicked a 36-yard field goal for the 17-0 advantage.

"For our offense to put together two phenomenal drives right off the bat and getting the field goal on the third one was huge," Janus said. "We also had some huge, huge, huge third-down conversions on those first couple of drives."

Helterbrand completed 19 of 23 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted once, but the UW-L defense made the stop it needed to force a field-goal attempt that was missed.

Bartol caught both of Helterbrand's touchdown passes and had six receptions for 90 yards. The first TD grab was the result of a quick adjustment on the throw and involved a great job of getting his feet down as he made the catch behind the defend at the edge of the end zone.

The Eagles also zeroed in on what Northern Michigan (0-3) wanted to accomplish offensively and blew up those plans. The Wildcats managed to gain just one first down the first three times they had the football.

"Our kids were ready and knew what they were going to see," Janus said. "We called out, essentially, the whole first and second series of the plays we knew we were going to see and the formations they'd get into.

"In turn, our guys were extremely confident, and when they're confident, they play at their best."

Bartol caught a 9-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, and Northern Michigan did manage a field goal on the final play of the first half, but that was it.

Stack added a 28-yard field goal and Zach Weir a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Eagles put an exclamation point on the victory.

Janus wants to use the upcoming week — the Eagles have a bye next Saturday — for players to heal and get ready to begin the WIAC schedule, which kicks off with a home game against UW-Stout on Sept. 30.

He said linebacker and Holmen High School graduate Adam Quam -- he made 13 tackles in the first two games -- didn't play against Northern Michigan due to injury and that he is just one example from a list of players who are a little banged up after three weeks of nonconference games.

"We've put our athletic trainer to work," Janus said. "She's had a real busy nonconference slate. The big thing will be focusing on our guys and getting everyone back healthy and use the bye to rest a little bit, but also use it to continue to develop as a football program."