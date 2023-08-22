As a kid growing up, and even as a teen at Winona Senior High, Dakota Matthees did not spend much time on the bench.

A star multi-sport athlete, the dynamic Matthees was a key part of a dominant era of Winhawks football and eventually moved up to a spot on the field for his hometown Winona State squad a few years later.

When injury struck last fall and forced him to the sidelines, it gave him a bit of perspective on the sport he has spent so many years of his life playing.

“You hear all the time ‘don’t take things for granted,’ and when you’re on the sideline wishing to be out there every play with your teammates and brothers that you’ve spent all this time with, it really starts to hurt more,” Matthees said.

Now this fall, Matthees has a shot to finish his career on a brighter note.

The senior tight end is as healthy as ever and seems primed to be a key part of the Warriors offense when the season begins against Saginaw Valley State on August 31 in Saginaw, Mich.

It has been a winding path to this point for the WSHS Class of 2018 alum.

Coming out of high school, Matthees was stuck between positions. Not quite fast enough to continue on as a wide receiver at the Division I or II level, he knew he needed to make a change to becoming a tight end and add some size to his lanky 6-foot-4 frame.

So, he went down to Council Bluffs, Iowa to Iowa Western Community College at the Junior College level.

While redshirting a season at IWCC, Matthees bulked up. More importantly, he realized how much being in and from Winona meant to him.

“In the back of my mind the whole time I was down there I wished I was home, with my family. Having my family on the sidelines is amazing for every game,” Matthees said.

The prospect of Matthees’ playing ability with his added size was enough to get him a spot on the WSU roster for the 2019 season.

It also caught the attention of a coordinator in a different state.

“I remember recruiting him when I was at South Dakota State,” current Warriors head coach Brian Bergstrom said. “I love Dakota, I loved him when I recruited him when I was not here and I love him now.”

Before Bergstrom and Matthees would join forces last season, the Winona native had a couple years of experience under his belt alongside legendary Warriors coach Tom Sawyer.

As a freshman in 2019, Matthees appeared in 11 games with three catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

A road block came when the 2020 season was cancelled in the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but Matthees took a step forward during a 2021 campaign in which he had eight catches for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Whatever his statistics looked like was fine to him — Matthees was just glad to get a chance to play.

“I just kept the same mindset of attacking it every day and getting after it is really all that mattered to me,” he said. “I really didn’t care about playing time, it was just cool to be out there doing what I love.”

Matthees missed out on playing for the entirety of the 2022 season, but he was still a key part of the program’s tight end corps. So much so, that in his senior season his teammates voted him as a member of the team’s leadership council.

It was not something Matthees was aiming for, he would have lent a helping hand to his teammates with or without a title, but it is a special moment for him nonetheless.

“It means a lot, means everything to me,” Matthees said. “I always took that upon myself to help out the young guys and be vocal in the room. It was really cool to see they voted on me like that.”

That dedication and role as a glue guy for the Warriors has given his teammates and coaches even more of a reason to root for him in his return this fall.

“You just hope you can do everything you can to help Dakota out, because he’s given so much to this program. He’s been such a leader, such a good contributor to our program in several ways,” offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte said.

Matthees is not going to get playing time this fall just because he is a likeable guy — it is because he is a valuable player in the Warriors’ offensive plans.

With the size of a tight end and speed closer to that of a receiver, in combination with much more collegiate experience than just about anybody else in the NSIC, Matthees will be a player other teams will have to account for on Saturdays.

“He does create matchup issues for defenses. Whether that’s his size, or his speed for his size, he’s going to be difficult to cover,” Fruechte said.

After all the trials and tribulations he has faced so far in his career, Matthees is excited to get an opportunity to finish off his career alongside a totally different set of teammates than when he first got on campus.

More than five years after graduating high school himself, Matthees is getting used to his role as the team’s eldest statesman.

“Feeling pretty old seeing these young guys come in and thinking ‘17, 18, that’s a long time ago for me,’” Matthees said.

