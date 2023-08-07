The leaves are still green and the temperatures are in the 80’s, but fall is in the air in Winona as the Winona State football team hit the field for their first practice of the season Monday.

College football is a year-round commitment, but swapping out the weight room and recruiting trail for a field always has a different energy.

“It’s just good to be on the field with them,” head coach Brian Bergstrom said. “There’s a different tempo, a different vibe when we’re all out here together.”

Bergstrom is headed into his second year at the helm of the Warriors, following up a solid debut season.

Last year, WSU went 8-3 in the regular season to win a share of the NSIC South division title for the first championship since 2012 and the Warriors also qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and just the second time since 2008.

At this time last year, the Winona State community was looking forward to seeing what the new coaching staff would bring to the table. Now, they are looking for continued success.

Though nobody has higher expectations than Bergstrom himself.

“No expectation is higher, or more demanding or more pressure, than ours,” Bergstrom said. “We’re appreciative of the outside support, but we’re not listening to that for feedback.”

Throughout the conference in the NSIC’s preseason coaches’ poll, expectations are more tempered. The Warriors are voted to finish sixth, racking up 103 points to trail Minnesota Duluth’s 109 and lead Northern State and Sioux Falls’ tie at 75.

Bemidji State led the way with 131 points, but MSU-Mankato had five first-place votes compared to BSU’s four, despite the Mavericks scoring just 125 points to take second.

Last year, Winona State was also voted sixth in the league’s preseason poll, but finished the year tied for fourth.

A key factor in last year’s success, and a likely cause for continued success this season, is Clay Schueffner. The linebacker had such a strong season last fall that he was named to the 48-player list of nominees for the Harlon Hill Award, the Division II equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

Schueffner now wrapped up the final first practice of his career with a mix of emotions.

“You’re sad that the time here is coming to an end, but happy because we’re starting again. Those two feelings mixed together, it sits weird in your stomach for a little bit,” Schueffner said.

The first day of practice also served as a reunion of sorts for a pair of Winona natives.

Brothers Garit and Wesley Wollan suited up together for the Warriors for the first time since the fall of 2019 when their careers overlapped for a season with Winona Senior High. The younger Wollans are following in the footsteps of their father Eric Wollan, who was an offensive lineman at WSU from 1992-96.

The duo is at drastically different points in their careers; Garit is academically a senior, but is a redshirt sophomore on the starting offensive line while Wesley is a freshman that participated in his first collegiate practice on the defensive line.

Though the two did not go head-to-head on day one, they know as soon as the pads come on, it is time for a faceoff.

“First spotlight drill I guarantee it’s going to be brother against brother,” Garit said.

It will be just like a return to the old days of squaring off in the backyard, though the two might be on more even footing than back in their childhood.

“Usually I’d make him cry back then, but now he’s grown up a little,” Garit said, with a laugh.

“I’m ready, I’ll take him head on,” Wesley said.

Setting aside the sibling rivalry, Garit is happy to have his brother joining him in the purple and black.

“Now with him being here, it’s awesome. I get to see him every day,” he said.