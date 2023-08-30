The first game of each season always has its share of unknowns, but this year, the Winona State football team’s first matchup will be even more of a mystery.

WSU kicks off the 2023 season with the program’s first non-conference regular season matchup in over a decade, traveling to Saginaw, Mich. to take on Saginaw Valley State at 5 p.m. Thursday in the first-ever game between the two schools.

After Upper Iowa left the NSIC this past offseason, it led the conference to shift from two seven-team divisions to just a single grouping of 13 teams, where each program will not face every opponent each season. The odd number of teams means one NSIC squad will be playing a non-conference game each week.

In terms of finding an opponent to play, WSU head coach Brian Bergstrom said it was a process between coaches and administrators alike, though Winona State athletic director Eric Schoh and SVSU AD Angela Pohl doing the fine-tuning and contract heavy-lifting.

The two teams will meet up again next fall in Winona as part of a home-and-home agreement.

From 2012 until last season, the Warriors played a schedule made up of only opponents from the NSIC, with just two postseason matchups from outside of the conference. Winona State’s most recent nonconference regular season game came in the first week of the 2011 season, when Michigan Tech traveled to Winona and beat the Warriors 23-6.

This season, WSU will take on a different foe from the majority-Michigan based Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Taking on teams from the GLIAC is not just a matter of locational convenience; the conference is one of the better groups in the nation, which allows the Warriors to get a solid tune up before taking on their own conference opponents.

“Any time you play a game, you have an opportunity to get better. The better the opponent, I would argue the better the opportunity you have, or the greater opportunity you have, to grow,” Bergstrom said.

Ferris State, the school from Big Rapids, Mich. that has won the past two Division II football national championships, is a GLIAC member. Grand Valley State, located in Allendale, Mich., is FSU’s archrival and has a storied history in its own right, winning titles in 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2006.

SVSU has held its own in the conference’s gauntlet, with an 8-3 record last year and six weeks in the American Football Coaches Association’s Top 25 poll, peaking as high as 17th in the country. WSU made AFCA’s Top 25 prior to the final week of last season, ranking 25th in the school’s first poll spot since 2018.

In this season’s preseason poll, both squads received votes but were not ranked. WSU earned 23 points, while the Cardinals had six. Back-to-back champions Ferris State earned the top spot, with GVSU not far behind in third to represent the GLIAC, while the NSIC’s top two squads on the list are Minnesota State-Mankato at ninth and Bemidji State, the team that knocked the Warriors out of last season’s playoffs in the first round, at 11th.

Football coaches need to spend the offseason doing research and preparing for all the teams they will face throughout the season, but with WSU being fairly familiar with the other 10 NSIC teams on their schedule, they spent a bit of extra time getting ready for Saginaw Valley State, considering the Warriors have never met up with the Cardinals.

With that being said, no amount of preparation based on last year’s film will be able to prepare a team completely for a team with the turnover that is inherent to the college level.

“I think Week 1 is always an interesting one because it really doesn’t matter what we did last year or they did last year…There’s going to be things we face that we have not seen or didn’t prepare for, and we’re going to have to be able to adjust. And so will they,” Bergstrom said.

Despite that challenge, Winona State has recently been a solid team in the first week of the season, winning six consecutive opening games.

Bergstrom says he can only speak for last season’s 24-10 road win over Minot State, which was his WSU debut, but he believes the streak speaks to the program’s culture of putting in work in the offseason and being well-prepared by the team the season comes around.

“You could say Winona State, over the past six years, has done a good job in fall camp of being ready to go Week 1,” Bergstrom said.

In terms of Thursday’s game, it is tough for anyone to know exactly what will win or lose the game for either side.

However, Bergstrom believes if his offense is able to create confusion through its formational alignments, his defense plays with physicality and composure and his special teams squad focuses on their job and plays sound, it will be a fun opening night for Warriors players, coaches and fans alike.

“If we do those things, I think good things will happen on Thursday night,” he said.