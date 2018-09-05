MADISON — At least during the season’s early stages, the University of Wisconsin football team’s coaching staff could continue walking a fine line with its defensive line rotation.
The Badgers’ three starters against Western Kentucky — senior nose tackle Olive Sagapolu and redshirt freshman ends Matt Henningsen and Kayden Lyles — were the only three defensive linemen to play in the first half. David Pfaff’s two third-quarter reps were the only snaps taken by a reserve until the fourth quarter of a 34-3 victory.
Fifth-ranked Wisconsin must balance a difficult choice between keeping its starters fresh and maintaining patience with backups who aren’t ready for meaningful game action. Week 1 certainly indicated they prefer the latter, and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said Wednesday that reps must be justified beyond a lack of numbers at the position.
“You’re always trying to create more depth, but we’re not going to force it,” Leonhard said. “Guys are going to earn those reps. ... When guys aren’t ready, we’re not just going to throw you on the field and throw you to the wolves.
“Until some of the other guys really earn those reps on Saturdays, (Sagapolu, Henningsen and Lyles) are going to have to be workers for us.”
The return of sophomore defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, who’s cleared to play Saturday against New Mexico after undergoing offseason knee surgery, couldn’t be more welcome for one of the Badgers’ most inexperienced position groups.
Loudermilk enjoyed a promising 2017 season and will re-enter the lineup as the presumed top defensive end on the roster, especially with Garrett Rand (right leg) out for the season. Loudermilk said Wednesday that he feels 100 percent but may still need to work back in slowly after being out since the summer. He also said he dropped 10-15 pounds this offseason by dieting and biking, a change that he noticed has affected all aspects of his game.
“I feel that I’m a lot quicker off the ball, especially in pass rush,” Loudermilk said. “I feel like I can plant. My plants are quicker and everything like that. That 10-15 pounds is going to be able to help me a lot.”
Loudermilk said he did individual work during practice two weeks ago and began participating in team drills last week. He’s “100 percent planning on getting some reps” against New Mexico on Saturday.
The 6-foot-7, 290-pound Kansas native said the Badgers’ starters against Western Kentucky did well to handle a heavy workload, but he also suspects fatigue set in at some point last week.
“They didn’t really show it, but I know what it’s kind of like just to stay in,” Loudermilk said. “You get tired. Your legs kind of start to get fatigued. But those guys, they held up really well. They’ve been getting a lot of reps, a lot of reps during practice, so they were ready for it. I’m ready to be back and kind of give them a breather these first couple games until I can fully get back at it.”
Loudermilk could also provide a pass-rushing element to the defensive line that isn’t as present without him. Sagapolu played 28 snaps in nickel formations Friday after being mostly used as a base nose tackle the past three years, while Lyles and Henningsen also appear stronger against the run.
Sagapolu, who played every snap until more than halfway through the third quarter Friday, knew he’d see an expanded role this year and worked on his conditioning this offseason. He took Friday night as a challenge and said he wanted to play as many snaps as possible.
Loudermilk’s return could transform Wisconsin’s prospects at the position, however, and easing back into the lineup this week should allow him to be full-go for the start of Big Ten play on Sept. 22 at Iowa.
“Just the physicality, the size he presents to offenses is tough,” Leonhard said. “We’re really excited about what he does.
“The second thing is his pass-rush ability. The majority of that group, there’s not necessarily a whole lot of experience in some of our pass-rush stuff, Olive and Kayden being guys that weren’t necessarily used that way in the past. We’re excited about where they’re at, but Isaiahh obviously brings a different mindset to it, and that’s something that he’s excelled at since he’s been here.”
