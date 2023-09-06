Central High School and UW-La Crosse will both honor coach Mike Anderson at their respective home games Friday and Saturday — both at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex — as Anderson begins his 50th season coaching football.

Central will honor ‘Coach A’ when it faces Onalaska at 7 p.m. Friday. Anderson started coaching in La Crosse at Central in 1981 before becoming head coach in 1987.

Anderson led the then-Red Raiders to five straight conference championships over seven seasons. He was the 1990 La Crosse Tribune Coach of the Year and the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year three times.

Saturday will be “Coach A Day” when UW-L hosts Hardin-Simmons University at 1 p.m. with Anderson beginning his 29th year on the Eagles staff as a tight ends coach. Anderson became an assistant at UW-L in 1995 when the Eagles won the 1995 NCAA Division III title over Rowan College to complete a perfect season.

UW-L has won seven WIAC titles and made the NCAA Division III playoffs nine times with Anderson on staff. In 2004, Anderson was named the WIAC Assistant Coach of the Year.

Anderson graduated from UW-Eau Claire and began his coaching career as an assistant football coach at Menomonie High School in 1973. He’s been a member of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for 38 years and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2012.