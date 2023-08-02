Jalen Sample spent most of last month in Minneapolis, but he did get back to the Coulee Region for a brief visit last month.

The former wide receiver for Onalaska High School stopped over at the football practice field to talk to current coaches, most of whom were also there during his tenure with the Hilltoppers.

Sample also got engaged this summer between two football camps that could give him the chance of a lifetime. His performance during a rookie camp with the Washington Commanders in June as an undrafted free agent was enough to get an invitation back to training camp in Ashburn, Va., which began July 21 and staged its first practice for rookies the next day.

Another good impression could lead to a longer stay in Ashburn – and a spot on an NFL roster.

“It’s great to get back here and back to work,” Sample said after that first practice. “Now I’m just trying to find a spot on this team.”

It has been an unlikely path – due to circumstance rather than talent – for a receiver who waited his turn to make a splash at Division II Minnesota State-Mankato, was injured after just a few games his senior year and dazzled spectators with his ability to make flashy catches on every level he’s played.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder caught 114 passes for 1,898 yards and 14 touchdowns during his career with the Mavericks. He had 64 receptions for 1,047 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior to set himself up for some attention and a big senior season.

“After my junior season I recognized with my body type and skill set that if I really took my senior year seriously, that this was a real possibility,” said Sample, who ranks first in Onalaska history with 2,300 receiving yards, second with 124 receptions. “(Tight end) Shane Zylstra was a couple of years older than me at Minnesota State, and he got a chance with the Vikings and then the Lions.

“Seeing how he did it gave me a good road map, I would say, on the things I had to do. My senior season started off amazingly, but I broke my ankle that fourth game, and then I kind of had to re-evaluate.”

It wasn’t going to be easy to convince NFL teams to take a chance on a Division II player who missed most of his senior season, but Sample decided to give it a shot.

“I didn’t really have the film and some of those things that are necessary,” said Sample, who did catch 21 passes for 303 yards and three TDs in the games he played. “It was all about rehabbing and keeping my body healthy.

“Then I connected with an agent who would advocate for me.”

Washington was the team that most easily saw past the injury and honed in on what Sample could do athletically and what he had done through work ethic to come back from the injury. There was enough communication that made Sample think he might hear his name called during the NFL Draft, but that didn’t happen.

The Commanders joined Minnesota, Houston and Green Bay as teams that contacted him after the draft, and Sample liked his possible fit in Washington best. His rookie camp included at least one catch that gained some traction on Twitter and gave him invaluable exposure as his NFL quest began.

“That felt awesome,” Sample said of the attention. “It felt good to get to the highest level and still make plays and still compete with everybody. It was great to prove, not only to myself but to everybody, that it doesn’t matter where you go to school.

“If you’ve got the skills, you’ve got the skills.”

Sample, who joined a receivers room of 13 players, will try and impress enough coaches for a club that has undergone plenty of changes since last season ended.

The Commanders have the stability of head coach Ron Rivera, whose 30-year association with the league as a player and coach has him leading Washington for a fourth season, but many aspects around him are different in 2023.

New offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has entered the picture after a very successful run that resulted in Super Bowl victories with the Kansas City Chiefs, and a new ownership group is taking over after buying out Daniel Snyder this summer.

Bieniemy’s presence was a major selling point for Sample in his post-draft decision.

“That was extremely exciting,” Sample said. “We also have a receiving coach in Bobby Engram, who played in the league for 14 years. They know a lot about the game, they’ve seen it all, and they’ve done it all, so going to them for help has been great for tips or pointers.”

Quarterbacks Taylor Heinecke and Carson Wentz, who combined to pass for 3,614 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, have departed, which paves the way for a new quarterback looking for players with whom to build chemistry.

While Washington’s top four wide receivers from last season – Terry McLauren, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson and Dyami Brown – all return, a connection with a new quarterback – perhaps second-year man Sam Howell – could open the door for Sample.

To make the right impression, Sample needs to show he is a capable route-runner, continue to show his skills at high-pointing the ball, showing the necessary physicality – most importantly – demonstrate consistency.

Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky and quarterback Brayton Duin knew passes needed to only reach Sample’s vicinity, and they’d be hauled in. They took full advantage during two dominant seasons in the MVC, and those performances gave Sample the chance he wanted at college football.

Sample’s ability to showcase some of those skills at Mankato got him this chance and could get him a bigger one at the end of the month.