It took UW-La Crosse football coach Matt Janus a second to reflect on how he’s seen senior linebacker Ryan Daines develop from the quiet kid at Westby High School to one of his team captains.

“He didn’t give me any type of read on if he was coming here or not,” Janus remembered.

Daines would end up at UW-L and become starter his sophomore season — Janus’ first as head coach for the Eagles. He finished that fall with 85 tackles and 17 tackles for a loss. He earned All-WIAC second-team honors last season as the Eagles leader in tackles at 69.

In many ways, Janus still sees the kid he got to watch play basketball at Westby. Now, he sees him as one of his defensive leaders and one of his most consistent players.

“He still has a more quiet demeanor,” Janus said. “He’s grown into a leadership role, not just with his play but with becoming more vocal knowing that he’s a leader for the guys and he’s their voice.”

Daines sees his evolution through a different lens. The former Tribune Player of the Year arrived on campus at just around 205 pounds and ready to learn the ins and outs of the Eagles’ 4-3 defense.

“The main thing I’d point out is my knowledge of the game and my body,” Daines said. “I’ve put on 30 pounds since I came in as a freshman. It really kind of changed that aspect in making me a lot stronger and faster all at the same time. Then I’m just understanding more what goes into a defense and building my knowledge of the game.”

His length and speed help him make plays from sideline to sideline and match up with opposing receivers, but more than anything it’s his knowledge of the scheme that Janus credits for his success. UW-L has been a top two defensive team in the WIAC each year Daines has been a starter.

“He does his job,” Daines said. “He understands our playbook. It hasn’t changed since he got here his freshman year. He could probably run them in his sleep and coach the whole team on what we do. He knows his job and his assignment.”

Daines has previously been able to soak up the experience of players like Rusty Murphy, AJ Spychala, Elijah Alt and Cade Osborn on defense.

Now Daines is not only one of the elder statesmen of the defense, but he’s one of just three senior starters with defensive end Jack Kelly and safety Aaron Schmitz.

“I think it’s a huge transition not having some of the senior leaders we had last year,” Daines said. “I think me and Jack are both ready to take the reins in that sense. We have a lot of guys who are making their first start but we’ve got some guys with experience at the same time. I think right now we’re just trying to get everyone on the same page.”

Daines’ personality might not make him stand out as the automatic leader, but it does give him a quality Janus thinks his team needs. Composure will be something the Eagles desperately need in 2023, especially in four matchups with preseason nationally ranked teams.

“He’s steady,” Janus said. “Ryan and myself have gone through a lot of battles and games together with momentum swings and whatever the case may be. He brings that veteran leadership of knowing we can’t get too high or get too low on bad moments. Anytime he’s on the bench he’s always calm.”

“Teams are going to score on us at times, but when he comes to the bench after negative plays he’s calm. For our defense, it allows us to breathe.”

Daines has picked up the mantle of a mentor where the likes of Murphy and Spychala left off their careers. The Westby grad will start Thursday against Dakota State alongside junior linebackers Adam Quam and Landon Oine, both of whom are their first full season as starters. Quam, a Holmen graduate, gives the defense even more of a local feel.

Three sophomore linebackers — Aaron Winters, Connor Fahnrich and Tanner Newlin — make up the second team with only Newlin seeing the field last season. Daines’ job this year isn’t just to continue to anchor the defense on the field. He’s trying to build the future for when he’s no longer on it.

“The main piece (of advice I give) is to just dive in head first,” Daines said. “Leave it all on the field and do what you can to stick out. Do everything you can do to make yourself better whether that’s with film or in the weight room. Do all those little things right and it’s going to pay off in the long run.”