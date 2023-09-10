The UW-La Crosse football team looked like gunslingers early Saturday against sixth-ranked Hardin-Simmons University.

After three touchdowns on their first three possessions, the 11th-ranked Eagles ran out of firepower and shot themselves in the foot with three fourth-quarter turnovers in a 28-21 loss to the sixth-ranked Cowboys at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

With 1:13 left in the game and the ball at midfield, senior quarterback Keyser Helterbrand was intercepted by linebacker Cade Michna to dash their home opener hopes. It came one play after a long completion to junior wide receiver Jack Studer was called back as Helterbrand threw it past the line of scrimmage.

The interception was Helterbrand’s third turnover of the game after throwing an interception and fumbling the ball inside the redzone on the two prior possessions.

“Turnovers, that’s really it,” Janus said. “Ball security, we talked about it all week and we gave up three (in the second half ) and it’s what cost us the game. They cost us points in the first half and cost us the game in the second half.”

Helterbrand went 14-for-18 for 196 passing yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, the quarterback added 107 rushing yards and a five-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys (2-0) took the lead with four minutes and 19 seconds left in the third quarter with a one-yard touchdown run by running back Colton Marshall. It capped off a 16-play, 97-yard drive where they overcame four penalties and converted a fourth-and-five.

The Cowboys tied the game at 21-21 early in the second half with a 56-yard touchdown run by running back Noah Garcia. Garcia and Marshall each ran for two touchdowns with Garcia leading the ground attack with 132 rushing yards.

“The backfield we saw was full of phenomenal football players and we did a poor job,” Janus said. “We got nervous about our tackling and our form started to go. We were putting our eyes down and stopped running towards the football. We settled down and in the fourth quarter we were able to change up some of our fronts.”

The Eagles scored on their opening possession with a 14-yard touchdown catch by Studer. The Cowboys went three-and-out to start the game, but a fumble recovery on the punt kept the drive alive and led to a touchdown run by running back Noah Garcia.

It took UW-L just one play to take the lead back with Helterbrand connecting with Studer for a 75-yard touchdown pass. Studer finished with three catches for 89 yards to lead UW-L receivers.

HSU scored with five seconds left in the first to tie the game 14-14 on a two-yard Marshall run.

Helterbrand topped off his 8-for-8 first half passing performance with a five-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles a 21-14 lead at halftime.

The Eagles recovered an HSU fumble early in the fourth, but a miscommunication led to Helterbrand’s first interception of the day — picked off by DeMarcus Coleman.

UW-L marched all the way to the Cowboys five-yard line before Helterbrand, in the middle of a scrum, was stripped by nose guard Jim Hitchcock with 3:59 remaining.

Michna, on top of the game-sealing interception, had 13 tackles and a sack.Sophomore linebacker Tanner Newlin had two forced fumbles and four tackles for UW-L.

The Eagles head to Marquette, Michigan next Saturday to play Division II Northern Michigan University. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time.

