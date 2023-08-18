To say the offensive line on last year’s UW-La Crosse football team was stacked might be underselling it.

Right tackle Mike Bertoia was named to the D3football.com All-American second team and earned his second All-WIAC first-team honor. Left guard Ben Hildebrand also made the All-WIAC first team while center Alex Bongers (second-team), left tackle Noah Coleman and right guard Cole Greco (honorable mention) all made conference teams.

Bertoia and Coleman return to protect the edge, but the inside will have a new look with Hildebrand, Bongers and Greco all graduating along with second string guards Bryce Heftman and Connor Berry.

Even with the loss of three starters, it sounds like they could actually be trending upwards this season.

“Obviously we lose a lot of experience on the interior but to be honest I’m not really worried about it,” senior Bertola said at UW-L Media Day. “As I’ve been here we’ve gathered more and more talent in each recruiting class.”

The 12th-ranked Eagles have plenty of guys to fill the void in the middle, starting with junior guard Levi Liedke. Liedke was a 2021 AP All-State offensive lineman at Fond du Lac where he blocked for future Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder played four games last season.

Besides him is junior center Brendan Harder. The 6-1, 275 pound Harder appeared in five games for UW-L last year and was a WFCA All-Star in 2021 with Liedke.

“They’re two guys who I thought could have played last year and done a great job but just with the guys we had they had to take a step back,” Coleman said. “Those guys are for sure ready.

Sophomore guard Dain Walter’s 6-7 frame made him a First-Team All-Capitol South basketball player at New Glarus. Walter made one appearance last year as a true freshman.

New to the lineup this year is redshirt freshman guard Watson Allan, a transfer from Butler University.

“Then we have other guys like Walter and a transfer Allan who I think can make a big impact, have a good fall camp and really step up to a big role if need be,” Coleman said.

Behind them is the wave of freshmen like Tate Milton from Green Bay, Bryce Sharp from Woodbury and Cooper Bresnehan from Oconomowoc. Bertola sees the potential in them and credits offensive line coach Andrew McGlenn for the team’s ability to find and produce quality linemen.

“I think the guys we have ready to play are better than we’ve ever had before in regards to incoming talent, guys without any experience,” Bertola said. “On top of that, we have the best offensive line coach in all of small college football in Andrew McGlenn, so I’m not really worried about it.”

The group will already have plenty of time on the field together when the season opener arrives on Aug. 31 against Dakota State University with 19 practices and a scrimmage to iron out chemistry.

“With chemistry, we spend a lot of time together,” Bertola said. “This offseason and summer have been crucial for us in getting together and knowing each other even better. The fall camp portion of things is almost like that on steroids. We’re with every second of the day and it really dictates how the season goes.”

Talent isn’t in question. Neither is chemistry. The only question mark that remains is experience.

Coleman and Bertola have 33 combined starts over the last two seasons. None of the eight other returning lineman had a start in the time but, once again, the veterans don’t anticipate that being a huge issue.

“I know that they’ll pick up fast with me and Bertola being able to kind of lead those guys, lead by example with how certain blocks should look,” Coleman said. “I’m very excited with what this group can do heading into this season.”