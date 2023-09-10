The first half of Saturday’s game against Hardin-Simmons University proved that the UW-La Crosse football team can compete with any team in the country.

The second half of the Eagles' 28-21 loss also showed how easily the Eagles can beat themselves.

It was a near-perfect parallel. Three touchdown drives to start the game in contrast to three turnovers to end it. It wasn’t just the three turnovers at the end of the game that mattered. A fumble recovery by HSU after its opening-drive punt flipped a potential 14-0 game into a 7-7 one.

After penalties created woes in their season opening win against Dakota State last week, it was mistakes of a different kind that will occupy coach Matt Janus’ mind for the next week.

“We’ve got to take the next step forward,” Janus said. “I told them in the locker room that I failed as a coach, I failed as a play-caller and we all failed as a team. But that’s life. We’ve got to get back up and get ready for Northern Michigan.”

Even after a loss that could’ve been a major win with a few plays going the other way, Janus couldn’t deny how much fun the game was for him and his players. It’s not often there feels like a decent amount at stake in early September and it’ll prove important in evaluating the team moving forward.

“There’s going to be a lot to learn from this,” Janus said. “Don’t you want to play in games like that? That’s a top-10 football team in the country with really good players. All of that stuff gets you ready to play the type of schedule we’re going to play.”

The type of schedule the team has ahead is full of games that will carry the same feel as Saturday. The Eagles play Northern Michigan next week on the week of their homecoming. Three of their WIAC opponents this season entered the weekend ranked. Their final two conference games that could decide the championship are on the road.

How they play in those spots could be determined by what they learned in Saturday’s loss to Hardin-Simmons.

“It’s going to be the same thing,” Janus said. “What we just played is what we’re going to see for seven weeks and then we’ve got a big one against Northern Michigan. We’re going to be playing the same types of teams in the same type of atmosphere with the same type of physicality.”

WHAT’S THE CALL?

Senior quarterback Keyser Helterbrand’s fumble inside the HSU 5-yard line in the fourth quarter was both costly and confusing.

Helterbrand lost the ball in a pileup with UW-L players trying to push him towards the end zone. A similar play that was called dead last week against Dakota State was allowed to continue and led to a fumble.

Janus said he tried to get an explanation from officials, who said play continued because his momentum was still going forward despite being lifted off the ground.

“The confusion I had ... was the week before we had a play called dead because the runner’s feet were in the air,” Janus said. “This week it wasn’t called dead, it continued. So I just have to do a better job of understanding that part of it and I’ll get along with the officials and our head of officials. It wasn’t any yelling, I was just trying to get an explanation on what’s the right way to do it.”

DON’T HINDER HELTERBRAND

Helterbrand was perfect through his first 11 passes, throwing two touchdowns. He went 4-for-8 with two interceptions to close out the game and finished with 196 yards.

Where he really shined was in the run game, leading the charge on the ground with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown. Most notably are his carries. The dual-threat back who missed the end of last season with an ACL injury led his team in carries with 18.

“We thought Keyser running was going to be the difference,” Janus said. “We knew he was going to run it close to 20 times.”

TIDY UP

A physical and at times chippy game was one-sided in the penalties department, this time in favor of UW-L.

The Cowboys finished with 12 penalties for 130 yards, including three unsportsmanlike conduct flags. UW-L had just seven penalties for 68 yards.

“Obviously I think there were a few holes and things are going to happen, but in this type of game I thought our kids handled themselves very well,” Janus said.