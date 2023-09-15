The UW-La Crosse football team has seldom lost during the regular season under coach Matt Janus.

When the Eagles lost last Saturday to Hardin-Simmons, it marked just the fourth time in three seasons that Janus walked off the field on the losing end of a regular-season contest.

“It sucks, the feeling sucks,” Janus said. “The guys have the expectation to win every game we get.”

Even after the disappointing loss, Janus and senior safety Aaron Schmitz know that games against tough competition — like a top-10 team in Hardin-Simmons — will strengthen teams in their run toward larger goals.

It’s why the 14th-ranked Eagles (1-1) are optimistic heading into another challenge on the road at 1 p.m. Saturday against Division II Northern Michigan University.

“We always know we have a tough schedule,” Schmitz said. “We’re in the WIAC and we have to prepare for that in our nonconference games, so we know they’ll be tough. We didn’t get this one last week, but it’s on to the next one. That next WIAC title. That next national title. Just keep moving toward those goals.”

UW-L fell three spots in the D3football.com rankings after three fourth-quarter turnovers against HSU cost it in a 28-21 loss at home. Janus said the team debriefed Sunday and found that it will take plenty away from the performance.

“It had a lot of ups and downs, momentum swings,” Janus said. “We talked after the game on Sunday that this could be a really good thing for us to play in a game with those kinds of stakes and environment. There’s a lot of teaching moments and I felt we learned a lot about our team.”

“Our guys were down but they recognized that they are two of the best teams in the country playing against each other. Unfortunately, when we don’t take care of the ball like that we don’t come out on top.”

Past losses have fueled great rebound efforts from the Eagles. They’re 3-0 in games following regular-season losses under Janus with the offense averaging 43.4 points per game. UW-L also hasn’t lost two nonconference games in a season since 2015.

The Eagles carry confidence after winning their previous game against a Division II team. UW-L upset Wayne State 28-21 last season to start the season 3-0 going into conference play.

SCOUTING THE WILDCATS

The Wildcats (0-2) are still searching for their first win under first-year coach Shane Richardson after a 24-21 loss to Lake Erie last week. NMU beat UW-L 24-6 in 2012 in the only prior meeting between the two programs.

Like last week against Hardin-Simmons, the Eagles are ready to be tested by speed by an offense that’ll stretch them vertically and horizontally.

Running back Tyquan Cox proves hard to catch at 5-foot-9, 160 pounds while quarterback Mariano Valenti comes to NMU from Temple University.

“They’re running back is fast,” Janus said. “He’s a really good player. Quarterback is a transfer from Temple. He’s a good player with a great arm, especially on the level one and level two throws that he makes. They’re going to try and get the ball to the perimeter and get some quarterback run game going.”

UW-L has held opponents to 113 rushing yards per game early this season, but poor tackling at times against Hardin-Simmons proved costly as Noah Garcia rushed for a 56-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half.

“It’s similar to last week where they’ve got a lot of speedy guys,” Schmitz said. “We’ve just got to make sure we’re getting down and tackling well.”

The NMU run defense has been its Achilles heel through two games, allowing 242.5 rushing yards per game. UW-L averages 186.5 rushing yards per game which — while good enough to be among the top 50 Division III teams in the country — is behind where it was early in 2022.

Janus admits the rushing game is still a work in progress with leading back Joey Stutzman now graduated. Sophomore running backs Gabe Lynch and Dayo Oye were commended by Janus for their contributions with limited touches while senior quarterback Keyser Helterbrand has led their lead rushing attack with 114 yards.

“Keyser does some really special things with the ball in his hands,” Janus said. “Him rushing the ball and seeing how he sees things when he’s running the ball is truly remarkable. We’re really happy with Keyser and the quarterback run game.”

“I think we’ve missed some holes that were open and then I think we need to break at the second level better. We’re still working on all of that stuff. It’s still coming together after two weeks of live tackling and that’s the beauty of it is it’s still young in the season.”

The linebacker duo of Mitch Larkin and Justin Peake lead the Wildcats in tackles. Larkin has 16 tackles while Peake enters Saturday with 14.

Saturday’s game will be a homecoming game for NMU with kickoff at 1 p.m. at the Superior Dome in Marquette, Michigan.