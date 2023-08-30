Since the UW-La Crosse football team arrived for fall camp just over three weeks ago, it has faced the inevitable wall of questions every team faces with a new season approaching.

How does the team rebound from a first-round playoff exit last year? What does the offense look like without accomplished players like Joey Stutzman and Cade Garcia? Can the defense continue to be among the best in the conference?

When the 12th-ranked Eagles open their season on the road against Dakota State University on Thursday night, answers will start to be uncovered.

And with them might come more questions.

“I think you’ll see some things you’re going to ask about next week,” UW-L coach Matt Janus said after practice on Monday.

It’ll be a changing of the guard for the offense with eight new starters from last year’s team, including three new starters on the offensive line.

“We’re ready to go,” said senior quarterback Keyser Helterbrand, who’ll start in his first game since an Achilles injury cut last season short.

“Camp has been really good and practice has been really good leading up to it. We’re focusing on the small things, fixing and tuning things up but we’re ready to go. The team’s pretty jacked up.”

The Eagles defense comes into Thursday in a similar situation with five new starters and only three seniors in the starting lineup.

“I think they’re hungry, both sides of the ball really,” senior linebacker Ryan Daines said. “We’re ready to get out there and get into live action. I think we’re going to be really fast and really physical as a defense. I’m excited for Thursday.”

Janus is navigating all of that with something he’s never had done in his three-year stint at UW-L. Thursday’s game will be the Eagles’ first weekday game in six years and their first Thursday game since 2012.

It’s provided a strange and — at times — confusing first look at weekly game preparation for newcomers, but Janus thinks it’ll all work itself out by the time kickoff comes at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“When you come off camp and you’re stringing together practices, you really don’t know what day it is anyway,” Janus said. “It hasn’t been too crazy because we haven’t gotten into the swing of the schedule. We’re kind of using this week to introduce how a Monday practice would go, a Sunday practice or a Tuesday practice despite the days kind of being thrown off.”

Thursday will be the third meeting between the two teams in as many seasons. While there’s a mutual respect between the two programs, their series continuation comes more out of necessity with both teams struggling to schedule nonconference games.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare for our league in terms of schedule,” Janus said. “It’s just kind of worked out for us and Dakota State. It’s not too far for either of us in terms of them coming here or us going there. I think we both appreciate the level of competition we see from each other.”

SCOUTING THE TROJANS

The Trojans (0-1) lost their season opener last Saturday 23-13 on the road against Dakota Wesleyan in a rivalry game for the Chamber of Commerce Traveling Trophy.

The constant variable for the Eagles in previous meetings has been junior defensive lineman Devonte Murphy.

Murphy, the Trojans 290-pound starting nose tackle, is a two-time North Star Athletic Association All-Conference player who made the second team in 2022 with 56 tackles and 7½ tackles for a loss.

“Up front, we have to find a way to keep two or even three on their nose tackle,” Janus said. “We’ve seen him now for two years. He’s a really good interior lineman who gets a really good burst off the ball. He’s just disruptive. When their defense is moving and has momentum it’s because he’s in the center of it.”

Janus said the team will look to employ a variety of protection schemes to keep Murphy out of the backfield in hopes of finding similar results to last season’s matchup. Murphy had 11 tackles in their initial meeting in 2021 but didn’t record a single tackle in the rematch last season.

Dakota State’s front seven also boasts a solid group of linebackers, headed by senior Jeremiah Beck fresh off an All-NSAA first-team season with 101 tackles. Junior linebacker Chris Guipi-Bopala had a game-high nine tackles for the Trojans against Dakota Wesleyan.

Senior quarterback Zack Brooks has started the past two meetings for the Trojans against the Eagles, but a change last week at the position has shaken up the Eagles approach.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Adin Jungers had 236 passing yards, 43 rushing yards and two interceptions in his first career college start against Dakota Wesleyan. The tape showed Jungers to be dangerous when taken outside the pocket.

“He’s a really good athlete,” Janus said. “He does a phenomenal job on his feet and the receivers do a really nice job with their scramble. If it breaks out of the pocket, we have to be really good and disciplined in terms of staying back in our coverage.”

Thursday’s game marks Dakota State’s eighth annual Ag Bowl to celebrate the school’s commitment to agriculture. It’ll also be the school’s first game at the newly dedicated Dan Beacom Track Complex. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.