UW-La Crosse football coach Matt Janus described his team’s scrimmage on Saturday at Roger Harring Stadium as a dress rehearsal for the program.

It wasn’t just a one day affair either. Well before the 12th-ranked Eagles took the field Saturday there were a host of things done to make it feel as close to a game day experience as possible.

“The whole purpose of today was to get guys ready, whether it’s new guys or returners, for our gameday atmosphere,” Janus said. “We started last night with jersey hand out and pregame meetings. That goes into today with walk-throughs and warming up.”

Unlike the real thing on upcoming Saturdays, the results weren’t crystal clear when they walked off the field. Starters didn’t dress and second-stringers only played one half of the game — played in 12 minute quarters with a running clock. The latter part of the afternoon was dedicated to giving live reps to incoming freshmen.

“For the first time we got to see, especially in the second half, our recruiting class that we’ve thought so highly of in live action,” Janus said.

The defense was coached by defensive line coach Steve King and the offense by tight ends coach Mike Anderson, leaving Janus free for most of the afternoon. Janus admits that he’ll need to look at the tape to go over everything that stood out to him as he was mingling with recruits and families.

When he reviews the tape, here are some of things that might stand out to him.

IF AT FIRST YOU DON’T SUCCEED

Things didn’t start great for any of the quarterbacks who saw the field Saturday, but three of them managed to find a rhythm to produce points.

Senior quarterback Keyser Helterbrand’s backup, redshirt sophomore and Eastern Illinois transfer Zach Weir, saw the field for the first three drives of the afternoon. His first two possessions ended in three-and-outs with a mix of overthrown balls and drops from his recievers.

On the third drive, Weir completed a pair of long passes to move the Eagles offense in field goal range for the first points of the day. Weir appeared in three games at the Division I FCS level last season, going 9-for-27 for 96 yards and an interception.

Sophomore quarterback Riley Warzynski fumbled a handoff exchange on his first possession of the day but bounced back on the next one.

Warzynski started the drive by flipping the field on a long completion. With goal to go, Warzynski found freshman receiver Nolan Wulf in the back of the endzone for the first touchdown of the day.

COMEBACKS COMPLETE

Being back on the field in a game capacity might have been a win in itself for freshman quarterback Gage Herman, who missed almost all of his senior year at De Pere after tearing his MCL on the first play of the season.

The same goes for freshman wide receiver Evan Richmond — known by his teammates as “Richie” — who lacerated his kidney during a game in October while at Sun Prairie East.

Naturally, the two found each other for one of the longest plays of the day — well over 40 yards — after blown coverage by the secondary to score a touchdown and regain momentum after an interception.

ALBERT ANNOUNCES ARRIVAL

Maybe he’s already that good or maybe it was just a case of being at the right place at the right time…twice.

Freshman defensive back Peter Albert picked off not one but two passes in the final quarter of practice on a day where the defense allowed just four scoring drives out of a possible 16. Albert had three interceptions in his senior season at Eau Claire Memorial, including one returned for a touchdown.

Sophomore safety Stephen Munson was the defensive back of the first half to watch as he had a pair of pass breakups in one-on-one scenarios.

JASE MAKES HIS CASE

Several running backs shined throughout the day, but none got the offense more excited than freshman running back Jase Jenkins did on his 50-yard touchdown run in the second half.

The Neenah product ran for 1,451 yards and 22 touchdowns in his senior year, but he wasn’t the only back who caught oohs and aahs from his teammates.

Sophomore running back Gage Boegli had a solid run to get deep in the red zone that ended with a pad popping run through a defender for extra yardage.

COMING AROUND THE EDGE

With hitting the quarterback off limits for defenders, there’s no telling just how much damage freshman defensive end Isaac Dagit could have done Saturday.

Dagit got three pressures over two Warzynski-led drives and “sacked” Warzynski in the backfield twice. The Marshfield graduate had 116 tackles and a team-leading 12 sacks last year.

Freshman linebacker Tyler Burkley was another member of the front seven that made his time count, collecting multiple tackles including a tackle for a loss on the fourth drive of the day.

Next time the Eagles play it'll count with their season opener on Aug. 31 at Dakota State University.