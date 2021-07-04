Giannis-less Bucks beat Hawks, reach NBA Finals for first time since 1974

“My teammates and my coaches, they told me to keep being aggressive," Middleton said. "I love it. Each one of these guys, they work every single day. Everybody stays ready. Everybody stays locked in. We all play for each other. And that’s all you can ask for.”

Cam Reddish, who missed much of the season with an Achilles injury, came off the bench to spark the Hawks. He scored 21 points — making six of seven 3-pointers — as the Hawks sliced a 22-point deficit down to six in the closing minutes.

“The message was, ‘No regrets. We don’t want any regrets. .... Empty the tank,'" said Nate McMillan, the Hawks interim coach. “And they did.”

But the Bucks finished it off, rekindling memories of the franchise's early years when Milwaukee quickly became the center of the NBA world with a team led by two of the game's greatest players, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.

The duo led the team to its only NBA title in 1971. The Bucks returned to finals in '74, only to lose to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

Robertson retired after that season and Abdul-Jabbar was dealt a year later to the Los Angeles Lakers, ending Milwaukee's run as a glamour franchise.