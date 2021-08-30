Here's how Badgers football fans and businesses are welcoming back game-day celebrations

There are some absolutes in Peter Christianson’s world, at least when the University of Wisconsin football team is involved.

“The best day of the year is the first home game,” he said. “And the worst day of the year is the day after the bowl game is over.”

Christianson has held the same seat location under the press box in Camp Randall Stadium’s Section FF with his block of season tickets since 1974. He watched a lot of years of bad football from those seats at the front end.

He and tens of thousands of others didn’t even get that in 2020, when games were played largely behind closed doors because of the pandemic. The shutdown also took away all of the traditional game-day accompaniments — the tailgate parties, vibrancy on Regent Street and band performances.

Camp Randall’s gates are back open this year, and the Badgers’ Saturday debut against Penn State is an experience fans and local businesses have been awaiting eagerly.

“I think it’ll be tremendously exciting for everybody,” said Christianson, a former Madison resident who this year moved to Pewaukee. “I think there’ll be a great roar from the crowd when the team takes the field.”