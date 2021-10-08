Here's what Badgers football alumni think of the current team and its apologies

Montee Ball has grown accustomed to bragging about his alma mater’s football program.

The Badgers have given Ball a lot to be boastful about almost every season since he left the University of Wisconsin in 2012. But this season, one that started with high hopes and UW being ranked 12th in the country, hasn’t provided much ammo for Ball and other alums to hold over others.

UW started 1-3 for the first time since 1990, dropping games to ranked opponents in Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan. UW senior safety Collin Wilder and senior cornerback Faion Hicks apologized to former players for the team’s performances after the last two defeats — 41-13 to the Fighting Irish and 38-17 to the Wolverines.

A through line emerged when speaking with eight alums, some of whom declined to go on the record, about their thoughts on the current Badgers: We appreciate it, but no apologies are necessary.

“The players do not owe us an apology whatsoever,” Ball said. “I can’t speak for any other alumni, but as for myself, I do not want any of the players feeling that they need to apologize to me. Because, for one, you’re not playing just for the brand and everybody who has come before you. You’re also playing for yourself. You’re playing for your family, you’re playing for your future. That comes first.”

Ball — UW’s all-time leading scorer and the third-leading rusher with 5,140 yards — talks about the Badgers often on his podcast, Untapped Keg: Sports. He told the State Journal this week he doesn’t think players are enjoying the game regardless of the outcome.

“I just want for people to understand, too, that we’re no madder than the players that are on the field,” Ball said. “They are more disgusted with their play than we will ever be. … Hopefully (current players) understand that at the end of the day, we just want to watch the players have fun. Just to relax and have fun. We will always be Wisconsin Badgers fans, always through the thick and thin. Right now we’re going through some tough times, but we’re still right behind you.”

UW faces its first true road game this week at Illinois (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten), attempting to begin a season turnaround.

A hefty dose of criticism outside the program has been directed at this season’s offensive line, which hasn’t helped a struggling quarterback group with protection or opened many holes in the run game. UW is averaging 163.3 yards per game on the ground, but that number dips to just more than 100 yards against Power Five opponents.

For the first three games of the season, the offensive line was using a rotation in which the two guards, the center and at times the left tackle would give way to the second unit. UW coach Paul Chryst said his reasoning for it was all nine had earned the right to play and there’s value to players on both units seeing the game from the sideline perspective.

David Moorman (UW 2015-19) was part of the offensive line rotation for the early portion of the 2019 season. After eight games, Moorman was part of the starting five that didn’t change until an injury shuffled things. He sees both sides of the rotation argument from an informed perspective.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s definitely hard,” Moorman said. “I played my best football when I knew what my position was going to be and I knew the guys who were going to be next to me and I knew that I had a whole game to go out there, and you practiced all week with the same guys to get in a rhythm.

“At the same time, coach (Joe) Rudolph is a fantastic offensive line coach. … On a particular day, he might think someone not in that (starting) five can provide some more juice or some better stability based off how they practiced.”

Senior tackle Logan Bruss said he’s had brief conversations with former teammates about the current team, saying the ones he’s talked to understand the ups and downs of a college football season.

“When you’re losing, the last thing I want to be hearing is from a former player, someone telling you how to get better or checking in,” Moorman said. “The guys know they’re not playing well. … The last thing they need to hear is from an outside source.”

Players don’t have to go far in their facility before bumping into a former Badgers player. Chryst, Rudolph, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, tight ends coach Mickey Turner, graduate assistant Manasseh Garner and analyst Taylor Mehlhaff all played at UW.

Leonhard was emphatic that the solution was working harder and putting that work on display on Saturdays.

“They’re not dishonoring what Wisconsin football is — we’re not playing well,” Leonhard said. “And you can’t focus on everybody else. You’ve just got to get it corrected. And there’s a very limited amount of people that are in this Badger sports community that can actually affect that, right? Everyone cares. I’ve spoken on it a number of times — the reason why we all love Wisconsin is because the fans are passionate, and people do care.

“So I appreciate it because they do care about the tradition and the culture of Wisconsin football, but the apology isn’t what’s needed.”

Junior safety John Torchio said having former linebacker Jack Cichy around the program this season and bouncing ideas and frustrations off him has been helpful. Two alums who played defense told the State Journal they’ve sent encouraging texts or direct messages to current players.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon, UW’s fourth-leading rusher of all time, tweeted his dismay after the loss to the Irish. “The words I gotta hear from my teammates later,” Gordon tweeted with a sad emoji.

Some former UW stars haven’t been positive — Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel, who was at UW from 2012-16, tweeted during the loss to Notre Dame that Graham Mertz wasn’t the answer at quarterback. Biegel has since deleted the tweet.

Ball mentioned that UW has a number of tailbacks who look hungry to make plays, but none truly has established himself as the bell cow of the group. He would like to see one running back emerge and take over the job regardless of the line’s play in front of him.

“I think this lack of identity is what the offensive side of the football is struggling with,” Ball said. “I really want for a running back to just really, completely step up and make it happen. Even if it is the O-line missing blocking assignments, I think at this moment in time a running back has to say, ‘OK, that’s going to happen, but I got to just be better. I got to be better.’”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0