Here's what might make it harder to get a brat inside Camp Randall at Badgers' football opener

Gates are scheduled to open at 9:30 a.m. for Saturday's game against Penn State, which starts just after 11. In past seasons, Lucas said, fans arriving between 9:30 and 10:15 encountered no line at entry gates. The wait was five to 10 minutes if they showed up between 10:15 and 10:35, and 15-25 minutes after that.

"We're going to put a lot of attention on gates and entry, especially with digital ticketing and trying to have people out there to educate people and make that process as efficient as possible," Lucas said. "We may have to get creative with personnel we put out there as well ... to make sure that runs smoothly."

Senior associate athletic director Jason King compared the new ticketing process to the 2016 addition of metal detectors at Kohl Center gates. The first three or four games after that change challenged both fans and staff, he said.