Here's what to know if you're going to a Badgers football game at Camp Randall Stadium in 2021

“That’s the way the industry is going,” Lucas said. “Digital ticketing likely won’t be a brand-new thing for a majority of our fan base — whether it’s airline tickets or the Brewers or the Bucks.”

Buyers receive their tickets digitally and the barcoded passes exist in the user’s account to be used, transferred or resold. Fans use a self-serve scanner at the gate for entry to the stadium.

Spectators also can opt for a print-at-home ticket method. Those have to be on paper; they can’t be scanned off a phone screen.

Will change lead to confusion and long waits to enter the stadium? The Badgers are hoping an education campaign distributed through various sources will lessen the chances for backups.

“We’re trying to reach everyone with the necessary information before they get to the gates,” Lucas said. “If that’s signage 10 feet before they get to the gates, great. If it’s signage when they’re in a parking lot, even better. If they’re listening to the pregame radio show in their car, that’s great. Ideally it’s before they leave their house that they’re prepared and know what to do.”

