Here's what to know if you're going to a Badgers football game at Camp Randall Stadium in 2021
Here's what to know if you're going to a Badgers football game at Camp Randall Stadium in 2021

Badgers fans return to Camp Randall for practice

University of Wisconsin mascot Bucky Badger entertains fans in the stands during a "Badgers are Back" football practice event Aug. 21 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. The event was the first time fans were allowed inside the stadium since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic kept fans away last season. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Getting into Camp Randall Stadium this season will look different than the last time University of Wisconsin football fans went through the gates in 2019.

So will the process of buying a hot dog and turning on the sink in the restroom.

Many of the changes Badgers fans will see were inevitable as new technologies move into the in-person game-watching experience. The pandemic, which prevented UW from offering admission in 2020, just advanced the timeline for UW.

Here’s what’s new if you’re attending a Badgers game at Camp Randall in 2021:

Tickets aren’t printed by UW anymore

Fans used to have to check to make sure they had their game ticket before they left home. UW now is hoping they’ll ensure it’s either on their phone or printed by the fan.

Here's how Badgers football fans and businesses are welcoming back game-day celebrations

The days of team-printed tickets that serve as game keepsakes are slipping away. UW has heard from a few fans disgruntled about that loss, director of football brand communications Brian Lucas said — similar to when the Badgers eschewed printed game programs in favor of mobile ones.

“That’s the way the industry is going,” Lucas said. “Digital ticketing likely won’t be a brand-new thing for a majority of our fan base — whether it’s airline tickets or the Brewers or the Bucks.”

Former UW football players like Jack Cichy and Beau Allen are always welcome back to practice, UW coach Paul Chryst says.

Buyers receive their tickets digitally and the barcoded passes exist in the user’s account to be used, transferred or resold. Fans use a self-serve scanner at the gate for entry to the stadium.

Spectators also can opt for a print-at-home ticket method. Those have to be on paper; they can’t be scanned off a phone screen.

Will change lead to confusion and long waits to enter the stadium? The Badgers are hoping an education campaign distributed through various sources will lessen the chances for backups.

“We’re trying to reach everyone with the necessary information before they get to the gates,” Lucas said. “If that’s signage 10 feet before they get to the gates, great. If it’s signage when they’re in a parking lot, even better. If they’re listening to the pregame radio show in their car, that’s great. Ideally it’s before they leave their house that they’re prepared and know what to do.”

Bring a mask

UW said fans will have to wear masks when they’re in indoor public areas of the stadium unless they’re actively eating or drinking. The policy applies regardless of vaccination status.

Face coverings also are “strongly encouraged” in outdoor areas, according to guidance issued by the athletic department Aug. 16, when COVID-19 cases were on the rise amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Here are the masking rules for Camp Randall Stadium this season

Bring a card

Your money is no good here. Your cash, anyway.

Camp Randall concession stands will accept only credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Graham Mertz spent the offseason training to be a better QB. How he did it might surprise you

Badgers officials hope the move, already made by the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field and Madison Mallards at Warner Park, will lead to shorter wait times.

“If you can cut down on 25 seconds of someone trying to make change and do that over thousands of transactions, you can get more people through and have a better experience,” Lucas said.

When the Brewers went cashless this season, they installed reverse ATM kiosks where cash can be exchanged for a prepaid card. UW isn’t planning the same at Camp Randall, so bring a card if you want a soda.

Jim Polzin: Getting close no longer good enough for Badgers football

Restrooms go touchless

There still will be lines for the restrooms at halftime. All of those people, however, won’t have to touch the same surfaces.

UW installed touchless toilets, faucets and soap and towel dispensers in all restrooms.

“That’s as much a customer service thing as a COVID thing,” Lucas said. “The bathrooms are being updated and people will see a difference.”

University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz speaks to the media Friday about head coach Paul Chyst's work with the quarterbacks.

A hand down the steps

Some new features are meant to be touched. UW added railings in seating area aisles before the 2020 season to increase safety.

Fans lobbied for the addition and the athletic department, UW Police Department and Madison Fire Department monitored a trial during the 2019 season.

A sanitizing crew will make rounds throughout the game to clean railings as well as fixtures at concession stands and restrooms.

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
