Onalaska High School grad Jalen Sample is NFL bound.

The former Hilltopper who's spent six years and four seasons with Minnesota State-Mankato signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent on Saturday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Sample set Onalaska school records for receiving yards (1,407) and touchdown catches (22) his senior year in 2016. He set career records for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Sample was a finalist for the Al Toon Award, a three-time letterwinner and earned First Team All-State and All-MVC honors his senior season.

His impressive play continued at Minnesota State-Mankato. In 2021, Sample became the seventh receiver in school history to record 1,000 receiving yards in a season. He had 1,047 yards and 64 catches with eight touchdowns.