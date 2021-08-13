How this Badger's wedding served as a bonding experience for the football team

Chenal said it was great to finally be able to bond with his teammates over something that isn’t football. Getting to know each other off the football field helps build chemistry and trust within your team.

Dancing your heart out in a circle at your friend’s wedding strengthens a bond, too. Ferguson said that the dance floor was full of Badgers letting loose and celebrating. Junior tight end Jake Eschenbach might have gone a little too hard and took a tumble that almost resulted in a broken hand. When recalling the moment, Ferguson laughed and assured that no one was seriously injured at the end of the night.

Hallie and John Chenal have been together for the entirety of his collegiate football career and then some. Most of the players are familiar and friends with her, making the moment even more special.

“Seeing all the guys make that trip for him, it just kind of shows how much he means to us and how much it means to be there for their day,” Guerendo said. “You know, that’s a big day for them. It’s probably one of the biggest days in their life.”

It was an opportunity for Chenal’s family to spend time with his football family, like Ferguson chatting with Chenal’s mother.