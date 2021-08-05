How Wisconsin Badgers senior Kayden Lyles plans to use his new perspective to make a big impact

Kayden Lyles felt something strange as he learned of the damage done to his right knee.

He felt lucky.

The senior center on the University of Wisconsin football team took a direct hit to the side of his knee, tearing his MCL and breaking his tibia, against Indiana last season. He had to be carted off the field at Camp Randall Stadium and didn’t play again in 2020.

So why’d he feel lucky? The tear in his MCL was at the exact spot where he’d suffered the same injury in high school, so repairing the ligament didn’t cause any new scar tissue or other complications that can arise from such a surgery. He was out of workouts for less than a month and able to have a productive spring practice period.

Lyles has powered his way from multiple injuries to take ownership of the center spot over the past two years. He said his struggles make him appreciate where he is, entering his fifth training camp at UW when practices begin Friday.