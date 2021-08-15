Injury bug hits Badgers offensive line and more observations from Wisconsin's 8th training camp practice

The second and largest donnybrook of the morning came later in that period. Redshirt freshman Preston Zachman popped tight end Jack Eschenbach after Eschenbach caught a pass over the middle. It was a clean hit into Eschenbach’s chest and stomach, and neither player went to the ground, but Eschenbach was wearing a non-contact yellow jersey.

That brought a wave of offensive and defensive players together for more shoving and yelling, which took about 30 seconds to calm down. The last bit of fireworks came when junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal mixed it up on the ground with an offensive lineman, which resulted in a small pile of bodies to break it up.

Berger, Mellusi clearly top two RBs

The Badgers haven’t yet tipped their hand regarding which running back on the roster will be the lead back, or better yet, if there will be one.

What’s clear to see is the belief UW has in redshirt freshman Jalen Berger and junior Chez Mellusi. The pair has split first-team reps at tailback throughout camp and been active in running routes out of the backfield. They’ve gotten the bulk of the snaps with the first and second teams.