Jim Polzin: Graham Mertz or Graham Merch? Badgers QB having fun and cashing in with new NIL rules

While several Badgers have taken advantage of NIL opportunities, it doesn’t appear anyone has come close to Mertz’s haul to this point. If that’s caused any jealousy, I saw no signs of it after talking to 15 of his teammates.

“I think he’s doing a heck of a job building his brand and making use of the attention that he’s getting — and rightly so,” senior fullback John Chenal said. “The dude’s a heck of a player, and I’m really happy for him.”

Mertz, for his part, said he never had any concerns that the locker room would be divided based on NIL earning tiers. He attributes that to the type of players UW coach Paul Chryst brings into the program.

Looking out for his teammates also was a great idea on Mertz’s part. He helped hook up the big guys who protect him by lining up a partnership between the UW offensive linemen and Mission BBQ.

“The best relationships are the ones that go both ways,” senior offensive tackle Logan Bruss said. “We’ll take care of Graham, and it’s nice to see him take care of us and help us out a little bit.”