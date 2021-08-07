Jim Polzin: How a pair of former Wisconsin Badgers brought semi-pro basketball to Madison

That journey has taken Boone and his team to Florida, where they’re among the four teams remaining in the Official Basketball Association playoffs. The Mavericks will play the Quad City United at 1 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal game that can be live-streamed at watchoba.com.

Madison needed to win its regular-season finale last month just to finish 10-6 and qualify for the postseason. It booked its trip to Orlando by defeating a pair of OBA North rivals who had combined to go 4-0 against the Mavericks during the regular season.

It’s been a fun ride for a team that didn’t even exist at this time last year.

Boone needed some convincing when he got a call from former UW women’s basketball standout Tamara Moore, who formed the OBA in 2019 but had to wait nearly two years for the first games to be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What originally began as a plan to have a league with eight teams — “It wasn’t going to be anything major,” Moore said — grew to 15. And then to 20 … and then to 30 … and, by the time the OBA made its debut, it had 55 teams.

Moore and Boone had gotten to know each other at UW and had stayed in touch. As she put together a list of potential teams, Moore desperately wanted the list to include Madison.