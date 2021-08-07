Jim Polzin: Why Grayson Allen to the Bucks is a trade you should like, not hate

That loud sound you heard Friday afternoon was a collective groan from University of Wisconsin men’s basketball fans after they learned the Milwaukee Bucks had acquired Grayson Allen in a trade.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter that the Bucks will send guard Sam Merrill and a pair of future second-round picks to Memphis in exchange for Allen, a former Duke standout who played a key role in breaking the Badgers’ hearts in the 2015 NCAA tournament title game.
Brace yourself, Allen haters, but I like the move. A lot, actually.
Allen gives the Bucks two things they need as they turn the page toward defending the NBA title they won last month: Depth and shooting.
The 6-foot-4 guard averaged a career-high 10.6 points per game while appearing in 50 games, including 38 starts, for the Grizzlies this past season, his third in the NBA. He shot 39.1% from 3-point range after shooting 40.4% the previous season.
Maybe Merrill will be a good player someday, but he’s not ready for quality minutes as he enters his second year in the league. Those second-rounders the Bucks shipped away don’t matter, either, not for an organization that has put itself in position to be title contenders for a few years.
Allen scored 16 points off the bench in Duke’s 68-63 win over UW, helping the Blue Devils rally from a nine-point deficit in the second half to win their fifth national championship under coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Funny thing is, UW fans didn’t walk away from that game hating Allen, who was just a freshman at the time. It wasn’t until later in his career that he developed a reputation for being a dirty player hated by most everyone outside of the Duke fan base. It was easy for UW fans to despise Allen because of the role he’d played in what remains the most devastating loss in program history.
Even now, more than six years later, Allen would be a distant fifth on the UW hatred list: No. 1A would be Krzyzewski for working the officials at halftime of a game in which the Badgers were called for two fouls in the first half and 13 in the second half. No. 1B would be the veteran crew of Joe DeRosa, Michael Stephens and Pat Driscoll.
Another opinion of mine sure to be unpopular with the masses: Sure there were some questionable calls, but I don’t blame the refs for the Badgers’ loss. UW’s defense got leaky and it didn’t hit some shots it had made two nights earlier in a memorable win over previously unbeaten Kentucky. That poise the Badgers had shown down the stretch against the Wildcats wasn’t there on that Monday night in Indianapolis against the Blue Devils.
Now back to Allen, the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He joins a top-heavy Bucks roster featuring the trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.
P.J. Tucker is gone, but Milwaukee re-signed Bobby Portis and reportedly has added Semi Ojeleye, Rodney Hood and George Hill to its bench. Allen should add some scoring off the bench and provides cover at shooting guard for Donte DiVincenzo, who is recovering from ankle surgery.
For people who are fans of the Badgers and Bucks, it’s a trade that’s hard to stomach. I get it.
But it’s an addition to like even if he’s a player who’s impossible to like.
