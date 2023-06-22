The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team has a new coach in JT Gritzmacher.

The program's 25th coach was announced Thursday and gave the university its second basketball coach this week after Moran Lonning was hired to lead the women's program on Tuesday.

Gritzmacher takes over for Kent Dernbach, who left UW-L to become the head men's basketball coach at UW-Stevens Point in April. Dernbach's teams were 99-46 over five seasons and are coming off 19-7 overall and 10-4 WIAC performances.

Gritzmacher spent the past three seasons as the head coach at Bryant & Stratton, which was 57-30 during his tenure. The Bobcats are coming off a season that included 26 victories, a No. 17 national ranking as a National Junior College Athletic Association program and spot in the Region IV championship game.

Gritzmacher has previous coaching stops as an assistant at Southeastern Community College (Iowa), Longwood University (Va.) and UW-Whitewater..