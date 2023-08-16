All that UW-La Crosse senior quarterback Keyser Helterbrand could do at season’s end was watch from the sidelines.

An ACL and knee injury in an early November game against UW-River Falls forced him to miss the Eagles final two games, including their first round playoff loss to Wartburg.

When healthy, the athletic Helterbrand managed 16 total touchdowns (nine rushing and seven passing) and 1,291 all-purpose yards en route to being named the All-WIAC First Team all-purpose back while splitting snaps with Cade Garcia.

The problem? The injury against UW-River Falls was his second season-ending injury in as many years.

“It was really tough mentally,” Helterbrand said. “I knew we were in good hands because of Cade and the coaches would do their best to adapt but it was very unexpected. I think it just pushed me as hard as I could in the offseason to get ready for this season.”

The advantages, if any, to having an injury end your season twice is that Helterbrand knew the process. He also knew how important last year’s spring camp was to getting back into a rhythm, so he prioritized participating in it despite his limitations.

“I made it a point that I wanted to be out there in pads,” Helterbrand said. “I was out there for every session except the live sessions. It helped me to get back in the groove just being out on the field. That was a huge thing mentally, just getting on the field and seeing how I can make plays.”

Helterbrand didn’t play on the team’s trip to Italy and continued to rehab throughout the summer with his personal trainer back home in Hudson. One week before the start of fall camp, Helterbrand was cleared for full activity.

“I’ve never seen someone work the way he worked coming back from an ACL injury,” coach Matt Janus said. “He was back in spring ball, he’s doing seven-on-seven and those types of drills with the team. He’s worked very hard to get himself cleared. We’re going to work him in slowly through the first part of camp to work through that kind of soreness when you come back.”

With one obstacle overcome already this year, another presents itself for both Helterbrand and his coaches. Striking a balance in the offense with a dual threat quarterback that lives up to last year.

There were two distinct approaches between which quarterback was playing at the time for UW-L. Garcia was far more likely to pass than Helterbrand, throwing 106 more passes than his teammate.

Helterbrand had more rushing attempts than passing attempts in six games, but the threat of the run opened up his passing game to complete 68.4% of his passes with just two interceptions. He’s trying to make a case this season that he’s more than just the quarterback who can run.

“I believe I can make any throw on the field,” Helterbrand said. “Getting that confidence with the coaches and staff, that’s the big thing. I want them to know I can call any play when I’m in there.”

Offensive coordinator Michael McGuire has the confidence to use Helterbrand in any situation, but will search for the schemes and formations in the Eagles offense that Helterbrand may best succeed in.

“I’ve always felt very comfortable with Keyser running our entire offense,” McGuire said. “There’s some things he can do in terms of the quarterback run game that are unique and special that we’ll want to build on. He’s very capable of running our entire offense.”

“We won’t change anything. We may tailor a scheme here or there to what he’s really good at and emphasize more of that than with other guys.”

Helterbrand was named one of the Eagles six captains and will be tasked with leading the quarterback room that has a mix of new and old faces going into his final season.

Sophomore quarterback Zack Weir, a transfer from Eastern Illinois University, is expected to be Helterbrand’s backup after joining the team for spring camp. Sophomores Riley Warzynski and Ayden Larson also saw plenty of snaps while Helterbrand rehabbed his injury.

“I think I keep the same mindset as any other year in terms of doing what I can to prepare,” Helterbrand said. “That said, this being my last season and being a captain, it’s hard to say it isn’t different. I feel a little more weight on my shoulders to lead the team and be a guy everyone looks up to.”