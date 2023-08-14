There was no magic fix for the La Crosse Loggers after finishing last in the Great Plains East Division in the first half.

No panicked change, adjustment or no rousing speech that motivated them to their 27-7 second half record to secure a playoff spot. It was all a matter of toughing it out and finding consistency.

“I don’t think anything changes,” outfielder Brandon Fields said. “We tried to come out doing the same thing day in and day out. I think it’s a test of a bunch of resilient guys. When the going gets tough we all sort of come and put it together.”

Fields hit a two-run homer Monday at Copeland Park and the Loggers beat the Eau Claire Express 6-2 to sweep their first-round series and clinch a spot in the Northwoods League semifinals.

Fields, a junior at Southeastern University who went 1-for-3 with a walk, entered the game hot off a 10-game regular season stint where he finished with a .432 batting average, nine RBI and seven extra base hits.

“Since he’s come in, he’s had a lot of quality at-bats,” manager Josh Frye said. “He’s seeing the ball and hitting it well. That’s all we can really ask for is just putting quality at-bats together. If they make a mistake against him, he’s going to be able to execute.”

First baseman Ethan Frey (2-for-4, two RBI) put the Loggers on the board first with an RBI single in the second. Shortstop Aidan Sweatt bunted two at-bats later to bring home second baseman Matthew Piotrowski.

Fields’ home run with two outs in the third derailed the Express, leading to the next four batters reaching base safely. Frey had another RBI single to bring home catcher Danny Neri before Piotrowski added another run on an error to make it 6-0.

All the while, pitcher Brendan Moody was celebrating his 22nd birthday with a shutout seven-inning start. Moody allowed just four hits while striking out five batters.

“The plan was to go out there and pound the strike zone, make them earn their opportunities,” Frye said. “Mooney did everything he could to do that. He filled up the strike zone. We had two or three walks and two or three hits through seven. Throwing up a bunch of zeros and filling the strike zone gave us a chance to win.”

Six walks over the final two innings kept the Express’ hopes alive. A fielder’s choice RBI by Ryan Nagelbach made it 6-2 in the ninth, but closer Carter Foss struck out the next batter to finish the game and the series.

The Loggers go on the road to face the St. Cloud Rox in a one-game playoff that decides who goes to the NWL Championships. The Loggers went 0-4 at St. Cloud during the regular season.

“Nothing changes really,” Frye said. “We’ve been doing this the whole season. In the playoffs nothing changes. We’re going to continue developing and working on a daily basis and preparing the same way we have the last 30 to 40 games.”

First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.