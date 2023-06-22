EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers split two Northwoods League games with the Eau Claire Express on Wednesday.

Eau Claire won the first game 8-2 before La Crosse came back for a 5-1 victory in the second game of a doubleheader played at Carson park.

Catcher Anthony Priester went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in both runs for the Loggers (7-15) in the first game. The Express (11-11) scored five runs in the first four innings and added a three-run sixth to pick up the victory.

Second baseman Justin DeCriscio was also 2 for 4 for La Crosse.

The Loggers pushed an early lead to 5-0 with two runs in the top of the seventh inning in the second game.

DeCriscio, playing shortstop this time, was 2 for 5 with two singles and three RBI. Second baseman Jordan Donahue was 2 for 4 with a run scored and one RBI, and third baseman Mac Danford 2 for 4 with his third double of the season and a run scored.

La Crosse used three pitchers in the second game, and Jalen Worthley (1-2) picked up his first win by completing five innings. He struck out four and allowed one earned run on five hits. Seth Cox pitched three scoreless innings and Tony Pluta one hitless inning for the Loggers.