The La Crosse Loggers set themselves up for a big home series this weekend with an 11-5 Northwoods League victory over the Duluth Huskies on Thursday.

The Loggers (8-1 second half, 21-22 overall) remain in second place in the Great Lakes East Division, but they trail first-place Waterloo (10-1, 24-21) by just a game before hosting them in games Saturday and Sunday.

La Crosse took 10 wins in its past 11 games and three straight wins into Friday night’s home game against Duluth. The Loggers have also scored at least 11 runs in six of their past seven games.

Thursday’s game was tied at 4 until La Crosse scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. It scored another in the seventh and three more in the eighth to pull away for the win.

Designated hitter Troy LaNeve hit a home run and went 3 for 5 with four runs driven in. LaNeve had an RBI single in the second inning, a two-run homer in the fourth and an RBI single in the seventh.

Catcher Danny Neri broke the tie with an RBI double in the sixth, and he later scored on a single hit by Mic Paul to give La Crosse a 7-4 lead.

Neri was 3 for 4 with two RBI, and second baseman Aidan Sweatt went 2 for 4 with two RBI as the Loggers collected 14 hits. Left fielder Ben Zeigler-Namoa was also 2 for 4

WEDNESDAY

Loggers 18, Express 4

The Loggers had a combined 23 hits and scored at least six runs in an inning three times in a doubleheader sweep of the Eau Claire Express at Copeland Park on Wednesday.

La Crosse (7-1 second half, 20-22 overall) held its ground in second place in the Great Plains East Division — Waterloo (8-1) beat Thunder Bay 15-2 — and has won nine of its past 10 games.

The Loggers closed out the afternoon/evening doubleheader with 13 hits and a nine-run fifth inning in the 18-4 victory.

Nine La Crosse players had at least one hit, and nine drove in at least one run as the teams played in front of 2,075 people.

Left fielder Ben Zeigler-Namoa and first baseman Matthew Piotrowski both had two hits and drove in two runs for La Crosse, whose big fifth inning snapped a 2-2 tie.

Zeigler-Namoa, Michael Dorcean and Danny Neri all doubled for the Loggers, who added six runs in the eighth.

Aiden Sweatt and Gable Mitchell swiped two bases apiece, and Dorcean brought home two runs with his double.

Jake Gebb (2-0) pitched six innings and didn’t allow an earned run for the Loggers. He struck out four, walked five and allowed two hits while lowering his ERA to 2.57.

GAME ONE

Loggers 13, Express 7

La Crosse scored a combined nine runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings to complete a comeback that produced a 13-7 Northwoods League victory over the Eau Claire Express in the first game.

La Crosse tied the game at 7 with a three-run sixth and added six runs the next inning to start a two-game day against the Express with a win in front of 2,006 people at Copeland park.

The Loggers had 10 hits — all singles — and eight players had at least one.

Left fielder Zeigler-Namoa was 2 for 3 with three RBI, and first baseman Piotrowski 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Zeigler-Namoa tied the game with an RBI single to cap the sixth, and right fielder Michael Dixon II highlighted the seventh with a two-run single during an inning that included two hit batter with the bases loaded and two wild pitches from Eau Claire hurlers.

Dixon’s single scored catcher Dylan King and Zeigler-Namoa. King and Zeigler-Namoa brought home the first runs of the inning by getting hit by Tayler Montiel pitches.

Designated hitter Ethan Frey and King both drove in two runs for La Crosse.

Central High School graduate Dylan Lapic was La Crosse’s starting pitcher, and he struck out two, walked one and yielded four earned runs and four hits over three innings.