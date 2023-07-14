A sacrifice bunt compounded by an error was the difference as the La Crosse Loggers beta the Duluth Huskies 7-5 in a Northwoods League baseball game at Copeland Park on Friday.

The Loggers (9-1 second half, 22-22 overall) won their fourth game in a row and for the 11th time in 12 days as they try to catch up to first-place Waterloo (11-1, 25-21) in the Great Lakes East Division.

Second-place La Crosse has a chance to take over first place when it hosts the Bucks for games on Saturday and Sunday. The Loggers completed their two-game sweep of the Huskies in a game played in front of 2,012 people.

The Loggers and Huskies were tied at 5 when La Crosse took its turn to bat in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Third baseman Ty Chapman led off the eighth with a double, and second baseman Gable Mitchell followed that with a sacrifice bunt. A throwing error by the pitcher not only allowed Chapman to score, but Mitchell circled the bases, too, to give La Crosse a 7-5 victory.

Aiden Moffett struck out two batters in a hitless ninth to earn his first save for the Loggers. Carter Foss (1-0) picked up the win with a hitless eighth that also included two strikeouts.

Mitchell was 1 for 1 with two runs scored and two RBI. Center fielder Mic Paul was 3 for 5, and designated hitter Aiden Sweatt and catcher Danny Neri each drove in two runs for the Loggers, who had a 2-0 lead on Neri's two-run homer in the second until surrendering five runs in the top of the seventh.

Right fielder Ethan Frey had an RBI single and Sweatt a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to tie things up.