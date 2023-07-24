The La Crosse Loggers took a three-game winning streak into Monday night’s Northwoods League game at Thunder Bay by beating the Eau Claire Express on Sunday for the third time in four days.

The Loggers also built a two-game lead over second-place Waterloo in the Great Plains East Division with their 7-3 victory, which came before 2,788 fans at Copeland Park.

La Crosse (15-3 second half, 28-24 overall) scored all of its runs in the first and third innings and used pitching that held the Express (7-13, 27-27) scoreless until the seventh.

Designated hitter Troy LaNeve and first baseman Ethan Frey each hit a home run, and LaNeve’s – his fifth of the season – plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning after Ben Zeigler-Namoa and Frey recorded consecutive singles to set him up. Zeigler-Namoa’s singe to right field scored Mic Paul after he led off the first with a walk.

Zeigler-Namoa and Gable Mitchell are tied for the team lead with 24 runs driven in heading into Monday’s game at Thunder Bay.

Frey was 3 for 4 and scored two runs. He also hit a solo home run to lead off what became a three-run third. Shortstop Jackson Cobb later added an RBI single, and a groundout by Paul.

Dan Merkel and David Thurman pitched for La Crosse, and Merkel (1-0) handled the first eight innings. He allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six in his debut. Thurman struck out one and allowed an unearned run in the ninth.

SATURDAY

Loggers 9, Express 6

La Crosse scored the last six runs – five in the top of the seventh inning – to beat the Express in front of 1,103 people at Carson Park.

The Loggers recorded six of their 10 hits in the seventh and eighth innings to turn back Eau Claire, which took a 6-3 lead by scoring once in the bottom of the sixth.

La Crosse had four hits in the five-run seventh, which was started with designated hitter Troy LaNeve’s RBI single and highlighted by catcher Danny Neri’s grand slam. The home run was Neri’s fifth of the season.

Outfielder Shaun Montoya was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and an RBI from the leadoff spot, while LaNeve and Neri each went 2 for 4. Neri drove in five runs and LaNeve two.

Montoya tripled and hit his first home run for the Loggers, who had five extra-base hits against the Express. He raised his batting average to .357.

The win was La Crosse’s second in a row and kept them in first place in the Great Plains East.

FRIDAY

Loggers 10, Eau Claire 5

The Loggers scored consistently early and pulled away from a close game with two runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth to win in front of 2,673 people at Copeland Park.

Catcher and first baseman Danny Neri drove in Ben Zeigler-Namoa on a groundout, and Aiden Sweatt followed that with an RBI single to score Shaun Montoya and round out the two-run fifth.

An error by Eau Claire scored two runs, and Troy LaNeve added a sacrifice fly to make up the three-run sixth.

Zeigler-Namoa was 4 for 5, scored three runs and drove in two with a home run for La Crosse, which finished with 12 hits. First baseman and right fielder Ethan Frey added three hits in four at-bats to raise his season batting average to .342.

Sweatt was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, and third baseman Gable Mitchell drove in two runs. Mitchell drove in the 23rd and 24th runs of his season, and Sweatt’s RBI was his 23rd.

Brendan Moody (1-0) picked up the pitching victory after throwing five innings and allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out two.