The La Crosse Loggers succeeded on their first chance to take over first place in the Great Plains East Division of the Northwoods League on Saturday.

The Loggers scored at least once in all but one inning while knocking the Waterloo Bucks out of first place in front of 2,436 people at Copeland Park on Saturday.

La Crosse (10-1 second half, 23-22 overall) led from start to finish and highlighted a 15-5 victory over Waterloo. It is the team's fifth win in a row and 12th in it past 13 games.

The Loggers had 15 hits, and four players drove in two runs in another big offensive performance. La Crosse has scored at least 11 runs in seven of its past nine games.

First baseman Matthew Piotrowski was 3 for 5 and scored three runs for the Loggers, who took a 7-2 lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and a 14-3 advantage after its six-run seventh.

Designated hitter Troy LaNeve hit a solo home run, and La Crosse hit five doubles in scoring at least twice against all four pitchers the Bucks (11-2, 25-22) used.

Shortstop Justin DeCriscio was 2 for 5 with a double and two runs driven in, and third baseman Gable Mitchell was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI. He also doubled and recorded one of five La Crosse stolen bases.

Outfielder Jackson Cobb was also a big offensive factor for the Loggers. He was 1 for 4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Right fielder Ethan Frey also doubled and drove in two runs for La Crosse, which hosts Waterloo again at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.