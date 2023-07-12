The La Crosse Loggers scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings to complete a comeback that produced a 13-7 Northwoods League victory over the Eau Claire Express on Wednesday afternoon.

La Crosse (6-1 second half, 19-22 overall) tied the game at 7 with a three-run sixth and added six runs the next inning to start a two-game day against the Express with a win in front of 2,006 people at Copeland park.

La Crosse and Eau Claire play again at 6:35 p.m. today.

The Loggers had 10 hits -- all singles -- and eight players had at least one.

Left fielder Ben Zeigler-Namoa was 2 for 3 with three RBI, and first baseman Matthew Piotrowski 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Zeigler-Namoa tied the game with an RBI single to cap the sixth, and right fielder Michael Dixon II highlighted the seventh with a two-run single during an inning that included two hit batter with the bases loaded and two wild pitches from Eau Claire hurlers.

Dixon's single scored catcher Dylan King and Zeigler-Namoa. King and Zeigler-Namoa brought home the first runs of the inning by getting hit by Tayler Montiel pitches.

Designated hitter Ethan Frey and King both drove in two runs for La Crosse.

Central High School graduate Dylan Lapic was La Crosse's starting pitcher, and he struck out two, walked one and yielded four earned runs and four hits over three innings.