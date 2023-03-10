ROANOKE, Va. – The UW-La Crosse wrestling team has a pair of semifinalists at the NCAA Division III after both Nolan Hertel and Noah Leisgang won first-round and quarterfinal bouts at the Berglund Center on Friday.

Hertel, a senior wrestling at 157 pounds, moved his record to 34-2 after opening with a 6-1 decision over College of New Jersey’s Matthew Sacco (18-7) and following it up with a 3-2 decision over Williams’ College’s Peter Kane.

Leisgang, a 165-pound junior, is 25-2 after beating Loras College’s Gabe Fiser (21-11) 2-0 and Rochester Institute of Technology’s Austin Lamb (18-4) 2-1.

The two-day tournament concludes on Saturday.

Seth Broussard (27-4, 174 pounds) and Michael Douglas (28-9, 285) are also still alive on the consolation side of the bracket. Broussard split four matches evenly and kept himself alive with a pin of Baldwin-Wallace’s Luke Hopkins in the consolation second round.

Douglas opened with a loss but won his next two matches. He beat Chicago’s Cole Fibranz (32-11) 6-1 and New York’s Evan Anderson (16-5) 8-4.

TRACK AND FIELD

NCAA Division III Indoor Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Skye Digman won her second national championship with a throw of 62 feet, 11½ inches in the weight throw and became the second thrower in women’s history to do it and first since 1999.

Ashley O’Conell and Araceli De Leo Lopez joined Digman as All-Americans with fourth- and seventh-place finishes, respectively, in the pole vault. O’Connell cleared 12-7½ and De Leo Lopez the same height.

Ethan Gregg placed third in the 5,000-meter run, and Logan Larson was eighth in the pole vault to earn All-American honors for the UW-La Crosse men.

Gregg, an Aquinas High School graduate, completed his race in 13 minutes, 53.93 seconds. Larson cleared 15 feet, 11 inches in his event.

Sprinter Sam Blaskowski broke the event record with a time of 6.67 seconds in the 6-meter dash prelims. He will run in the finals of the 60 and 200 on Saturday after a qualifying time of 21.2 in the 200.

Julia Anderson, Melanie Kunze, Greta Koehler and Emma Malooly combined for a seventh-place finish in the distance medley (11:50.1). Skylar White was 13th in the pentathlon with 3,362 points.

Aiden Williams was 10th in the weight throw (60-8¾) and Blaskowski 12th in the long jump (23-0) for the men..

The distance medley relay team of Elias Ritzke, Caden Pearce, Cael Schoemann and Aidan Matthai ran a time of 9:56.88 to place 10th.

Noah Seaberg is 17th after one day of the heptathlon with 2.489 points.

Luke Schroeder advanced to the finals of the 60 hurdles (8.14), and the 1,600 relay team of Addison Hill, Tyler Backes, Payton Flood and Chase Doornink is headed to the finals after a time of 3:14.69.