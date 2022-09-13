Local football: Area players star for college teams

This fall, at least 17 football players from local high schools are on NCAA Division I and II rosters. Here’s an update on some of their seasons and careers at the collegiate level:

C.J. SIEGEL, North Dakota

Siegel is already off to a fast start for the Fighting Hawks in his senior season, recording six tackles and a pass break-up as a defensive back in two games. The Logan High School alum has started 30 of North Dakota’s last 32 games dating back to 2019, amassing 86 tackles and three interceptions. Siegel’s 17 career pass deflections rank ninth in UND football history, and he was named to the FCS Freshman All-American team in 2019. Against No. 24 University of Northern Iowa on Saturday, Siegel made four tackles and had a 58-yard kick return in the Fighting Hawks’ 29-27 win.

COLE WISNIEWSKI, North Dakota State

Wisniewski, a junior, has yet to see the field in 2022 due to an Achilles injury. Over the previous two seasons, he participated in all 25 games for the Bison, including starting NDSU’s second-round playoff matchup at linebacker against Southern Illinois University during the team’s 2021 FCS Championship run. After posting a 4.0 GPA last year, the Sparta High School graduate won the NCAA Elite 90 award for Division I football, and he has forced two fumbles and made 75 total tackles in his two seasons with the Bison.

TATUM GRASS, Wisconsin

After playing in each of the Badgers’ 20 games in 2020 and 2021, Grass made an appearance at linebacker against Illinois State University on Sep. 3. The junior has made seven solo tackles and 14 total tackles in his career, and he was twice named to the Academic All-Big Ten team. In wins over Northwestern and Nebraska last year, Grass made two tackles, and he has four multi-tackle games in his three seasons at Wisconsin. Grass was the MVC Defensive Player of the Year during his senior year at Holmen.

JALEN SAMPLE, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Fresh off collecting 1,064 receiving yards last year, Sample leads the Mavericks with 11 catches, 147 receiving yards and two touchdowns. After becoming just the seventh MSU player to reach the 1,000-yard mark, the former Onalaska star was named to the NSIC All-Conference First Team in 2021. Sample turned in his best performance of his senior season on Sep. 1, totaling 92 receiving yards and scoring two touchdowns in Mankato’s 37-34 victory at No. 22 Bemidji State. His second touchdown put the Mavericks ahead for good with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter.

ANDREW GOERGEN, Winona State University (Minn.)

Goergen corralled the first three catches of his college career on Sep. 3 in the Warriors’ 24-10 defeat of Minot State University (N.D.). The junior also caught a pass and made a tackle in last week’s 25-17 win over University of Mary (N.D.). Goergen, who attended Caledonia, is tied for the team lead with 65 receiving yards through two games.

NOAH SKIFTON, University of Minnesota, Duluth

Skifton, a redshirt senior wide receiver, caught the game-winning touchdown versus Southwest Minnesota State University in Duluth’s 31-21 win on Sep. 1, a 43-yard reception in the fourth quarter. The Onalaska grad also scored a touchdown last year in the Bulldogs’ 9-3 season. Over three seasons, Skifton has played 11 games and has 75 total yards on five touches.

BEN MCCABE, Winona State University (Minn.)

As a mainstay for the Warriors’ defense, McCabe has accumulated 10 pass deflections, two interceptions and 74 tackles in 36 career games at linebacker. In his fourth year at Winona State, McCabe has broken up two passes and made five tackles in the Warriors’ first two games. McCabe’s younger brother, Nick, is now his teammate after transferring from Northern Iowa; the pair were former standouts at Caledonia.

Elsewhere at the Division I level, Caledonia’s Casey Schultz has made three tackles for North Dakota this season, and Bangor High School’s Michael Reed is on South Dakota State University’s roster.