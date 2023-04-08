La Crosse Central’s baseball team picked up a win down in Florida on Saturday, beating Lakeland Regional from New Jersey by a 4-1 score.

Playing as the road team, the RiverHawks scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.

Lakeland scored its only run in the bottom of the sixth, and Central responded with one final run in the top of the seventh.

Senior Aiden Denzer got the win for Central, pitching 6 and ⅔ innings with one earned run, one hit and three walks allowed with five strikeouts. Senior Wesley Barnhart threw ⅓ inning of relief with one walk to earn the save.

Denzer also led the RiverHawks offense with two RBI while going 1-for-3 with a double, with Barnhart going 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored.

SOFTBALL

Tomah 9, DeForest 3

Tomah 2, Madison Memorial 1

The TImberwolves swept a pair of games at the DeForest quadrangular.

First up was a six-run victory over the host Norskies.

Tomah scored one run in the top of the first, but DeForest scored one in the second and two in the third to take a 3-1 lead. The Timberwolves fired back with four runs in the fourth to jump ahead 5-3, then added on with one run in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Freshman Anna Wall pitched a complete game, allowing three runs but zero earned runs with two walks and three hits, striking out 12 batters.

Senior Kennedy Noth went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored and four RBI. Junior Madison Johnson was 2-for-4 with a triple, a steal, two RBI and two runs scored. Junior Olivia Wall was 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.

It was a lower-scoring affair in game two, with the Timberwolves breaking a tie in the bottom of the seventh for a walk-off win.

The Spartans kicked things off with one run in the top of the second, and Tomah tied it with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

Junior Mackenzie Kohn started off the seventh with a triple, then sophomore Lily Noth sent her home with a game-winning single.

Johnson did not allow an earned run in seven innings, with just one unearned run, allowing one walk and five hits with 10 strikeouts.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

UW-Stevens Point 12, UW-La Crosse 3

UW-La Crosse 12, UW-Stevens Point 6

The Eagles (12-8, 4-4) split a home doubleheader against the No. 20 Pointers (16-5, 9-3).

UWL got off to a strong start with two runs in the first inning of game one, but UWSP scored four in the top of the fourth and continued to pull away from there.

The Eagles controlled the tempo of the second game, scoring one run in the second then adding four more in the bottom of the third for a lead they would not relinquish.

The Pointers came close to typing it, with four runs in the top of the fourth, but UWL added five in the bottom of the sixth and cruised to victory from there.

Ty Hamilton had a strong day overall, going 2-for-4 with two RBI in the first game, and going 3-for-6 with one RBI and three runs scored in the second.

Dakota State 13, Viterbo 3

Dakota State 5, Viterbo 2

The V-Hawks (8-22, 6-9) dropped a pair of home games against the Trojans (24-12, 15-0), which remain unbeaten in NSAA play.

Conley O’Keefe drove home the V-Hawks’ only RBI in the first game, and Spencer Hans had the best performance in game two with a double and two RBI.

SOFTBALL

Valley City State 8, Viterbo 2

Viterbo 4, Valley City State 3

The V-Hawks (6-21, 2-11) split a pair against the Vikings (13-18, 7-4).

VCSU scored three runs in the first inning of game one and never trailed from there. Viterbo’s only runs came when Sydney Haakenson and Brittney Slocum scored in the bottom of the seventh, and it was too little, too late.

The V-Hawks fared better in the second game, scoring two runs in the first inning and two more in the second and held on for a victory.

Catcher Morgan James did all the damage in the second game, going 2-for-4 with four RBI.